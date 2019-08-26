BLUEFIELD — The Alliance of the Arts held their second annual Theatre Camp on July 29 through August, culminating in a final production of Sleeping Beauty. The camp is free and open to all children and lunch is provided by David’s Downtown.
Jennifer Persinger Belcher was in charge of the camp, coaching the children on acting basics. Belcher is also the English and Theater Teacher at Princeton Senior High School. On the first morning of camp, Belcher said she was very excited for the second annual Community Arts youth Theater Camp (CAYT).
“It is kind of like a theater book camp on the first day,” Belcher said. “We familiarize them with the stage and projection and just speaking loudly and clearly movement.”
Belcher has been in theater for most of her life. She participates in local plays with 4 PALS Productions and used to teach theater at Montcalm High School for nine years before teaching at Princeton Senior High School for the last three years.
“I was the theater coach at both schools,” Belcher said. “I grew up doing ballet and theater and I have been in several productions in the past few years like the Savannah Sipping Society and A House Divided.”
In addition to the tutelage of Jennifer Persinger Belcher, some “veteran theater” students were there to volunteer at the camp.
“I have five of my high school students here,” Belcher said. “They each have a specialty and they split the kids into groups throughout the week and they work with them on emotion and choreography and stage fighting and things like that.”
The 2019 CAYT was at full capacity at 20 students. Once the team gets to know their students a bit better, on the second day of camp, parts of the play, Sleep Beauty were assigned.
“Tomorrow afternoon we are watching the kids as they interact with each other and do these exercises with each other and having fun and playing games,” Belcher said. “We assign the kid as part and we give them a script and we work with them on memorizing it. It is a thirty-minute skit of a shortened version of a play and on Friday we perform it at 6 p.m. for their families.”
Some of the students at this year’s camp were returning aspiring actors and actresses from last year’s inaugural camp. Belcher said it was really cool to see the kids fall back into their friendships from last year.
“We have several kids who are returning from last year and I have already, on day one, seen them, they are like the veterans so they are already forming that bond again and that is cool to see,” Belcher said. “We are happy if they just get out of their shell and communicate with each other, learn to make new friends, some of them are homeschooled, so we take any child from ages six through 12 from Mercer County and any surrounding counties. It does not matter if they are homeschooled or public schooled; the goal is to get them comfortable with communicating, speaking and making new friends.”
With her experience in theater, Belcher said oftentimes she can see a spark in a student right away.
“I can see it from day one, many of these kids just have a spark,” Belcher said. “You can see it and you can tell they have a natural talent for the stage and it is really nice to see that develop throughout the week.”
One of the student coaches, Autumn Austin returned from studying Education at the University of Lynchburg to help with this year’s theater camp.
“My high school students are my theater students. They are in my theater class and they are veterans in a way. I actually even have a high school student who has returned and she is in college now,” Belcher said. “She said, ‘I want to be involved in theater camp in any way I can, every year.’ Autumn is also really creative and she will work with a group of kids on emotion. She is a very emotional actress herself. She is very good at crying on command.”
Autumn Austin said she came back to volunteer again this year because she wants to stay involved in theater and that the kids will as well. She said she thinks theater can help in many other ways than just interacting with others.
“I came back because I really like seeing the kids at first, they will come in really shy and no one is really talking to each other and then at the end of the week, it is nothing like they are the same kids anymore. They have opened up and they have grown,” Austin said. “It was really fun last year, I feel like we made a lot of bonds and we became close with these students.”
