I have recently had the opportunity to go to a few concerts in the past year, and I have been in many different parts of the venues from seats in the middle, to front row seats, and also general admission pit tickets that are not seats.
During my time growing up, One Direction was the biggest band in the world, and I never was able to attend one of their concerts because of the cost even though I desperately wanted to go.
It was during that time that I started to really notice people have the need to be in the pits at these concerts, which are the sections that people who do not have seats and spots are first come, first serve.
This created a rise in what I call “camp culture” which is basically when people get to these concerts hours or days before the doors even open.
On the surface this does not seems like such a big deal, but at my concerts, I have noticed a significant amount of people fainting and having seizures very frequently.
When I went and saw Louis Tomlinson perform in February of this year, the concert had to be stopped four separate times because people kept passing out.
I had also noticed that it had been people more towards the front of the pit.
I later learned that all of those people had been camping for several hours, and one of them had even been there camping for 30 hours straight.
Again this would not be such a big deal, but when you look at it and talk to people who have done it, you find out that most of these people do not move from those spots in fear of losing them.
This means that people regularly do not eat, sleep, or go to the bathroom because they do not want to lose their spot in line.
Another thing I want to note, is that this is not just happening in warm weather either.
As I said before, I went to that concert in February, and the location of it was in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The temperature there for that day and the day before was below freezing, and if I’m not mistaken, the night before got to around 15 degrees.
This contributes to another reason people pass out. They go from absolutely freezing to being extremely hot very quickly.
At my most recent concert I went to, there was around five or six people in the pit that passed out during the show.
The venue workers were not prepared for that kind of issue.
There was one girl there who I was able to see from my seat that passed out and was being held up by her friend for around 10 minutes before the workers were able to get EMTs over to her.
The camping creates so much more extra work and outsourcing to first responders, which is a big flaw of it.
Not only is the camping harmful to your health, but it is a very toxic environment and often incites fights between fans.
A lot of venues do not allow camping, which means that most people w1ill go through and create an unofficial line. Someone will usually go through with a marker to mark people’s place in line, and if someone tries to interrupt that flow, it usually does not go very well.
This can create problems not only among the line, but also for the people who are running the venue.
Gen Z was the ones who really popularized many of the practices we see today in fandoms like the camping and “stan” cultures, and they also need to be the ones to end the toxicity and dangers that come with these things.
Concerts are so fun and I love them, but I have decided that I do not think pit tickets or camping is worth the trouble that it will more than likely ensue.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. You can contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com
