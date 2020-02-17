WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — For some people, shooting a gun is intimidating. But for sixteen-year-old Makayla Scott, shooting sports are the reason she is the bubbly, confident teenager she is today.
Scott had a rough upbringing, but even her darkest moments she describes with a smile for her present life in her voice. She was born premature, surrounded by drugs and at six years old, lost her mother, one of the only foundations in her life.
“I was stuck in the classic opioid crisis. My birth mom passed away when I was six from a drug overdose,” Makayla Scott said. “After that, I was just on my own. I lived on my own, cared for myself. I was lucky enough to figure out how to take care of myself at seven years old. I still lacked the care and attachment of a parent. I didn’t trust anyone. I had been in and out of foster care, switching homes. When I turned nine, I was adopted and I didn’t know I was going to get to stay, but after a year. I have never felt so much love.”
Makayla was adopted by Telford and Melissa Scott, who have five children. Her adopted father said that adopting children has been the most rewarding thing he has ever done in his life.
“It is so rewarding to watch,” Telford Scott said. “Makayla had such a rough life, the first ten years she went through and got through it. She was never a bad kid she just wasn’t happy. We tried everything we could to get her out of her shell.”
Makayla struggled to find her place in the world now that she was in a stable environment. She tried many sports and extracurricular activities but nothing seemed to stick. That was, until her brother, Jonathan encouraged her to join him at his 4H club shot team one day. Her father encouraged her to give it a try.
“My dad thought I would be really good at it,” Makayla Scott said. “Mike Adkins, a professional shooting instructor and coach of the Greenbrier County 4-H Shotgun Club asked for my name and I couldn’t even spell it for him I was so nervous but once I picked up a shotgun and there was just magic. I came out of my shell and found something; it was amazing, self-empowerment.”
Makayla was not necessarily a natural at the sport. She remembers hitting one clay that first day, but she worked hard to improve. So much so, that she has now broken world records and qualified for the Junior Olympics. Makayla remembers being fascinated with the Guinness World Record books in her school’s library as a child. Now, thanks to shooting sports, she holds a record herself, along with her teammates.
In 2018, Makayla qualified for the Junior Olympics for the first time after competitions in Nashville, Tenn.
“At the original trap competitions, I went to the event and you can compete, try it out. It is a lot different than a regular competition,” Makayla Scott said. “When I qualified for the Junior Olympics I got gold and everyone was like, ‘whoa.”
Her qualification led Makayla and her father on a cross-country road trip to Colorado Springs, Colo.
“She qualified for the Junior Olympics in 2018,” Telford Scott said. “Half the kids there have been there two years, you are vying for 2 spots and competing against them. It was a long shot to make the Olympic team the first try out and she has the opportunity to go back so we are trying to raise the money and go back.”
“I’ve been competing for 4 years now,” Makayla Scott said. “In 2018, I qualified for the Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs, Colo. and raised enough money to go. It was amazing, but I didn’t make the medals. We couldn’t afford another attempt in 2019, so for 2019, I concentrated on SCTP and 4-H events. I made the Nationals team for West Virginia, and along with my team, we represented W.Va. in Nebraska in June, tying for 2nd place in Trap and finished 4th. We attended every state and regional competition we could.”
In July, Makayla and Telford Scott traveled to the Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals in Marengo, Ohio, and competed in every event. At that event, Makayla won the Ladies Double Skeet Champion and a few other placings in different events. She said her best biggest highlight of this year was qualifying to achieve a Guinness World Record of the most clay targets in 12 hours with a team of 5 with CZ-USA. Makayla’s team and surpassed the record of 4,602 by a team in Dartford, England, by shooting 14,167 in the 12 hours allotted.
“This year, I’m wanting to set my sights for even bigger competition,” Makayla said. “This year, I would love to earn a placing on the podium at the Junior Olympics, Then hopefully someday a spot on the U.S.A. Shooting team, just another step to the Olympics in France 2024.”
On a trip to support her team in Nebraska, Makayla found another amazing opportunity. She and her father were traveling back from the Junior Olympics in 2018 and her 4H team was competing in Nebraska. She was in the market for a new shotgun at the time.
“I went down there and I was looking for a shotgun anyway because the one I had was beating my face up to the point it was bleeding, but I would not stop shooting, I would do anything to shoot that clay,” Makayla Scott said. “If I wanted to get better I needed to get a shotgun that fit.”
A man working one of the booths at the event let her try a new shotgun and she shot 25 out of 25 clays, straight. The booth was that of CZ USA.
“I picked up the gun and for someone reason, it felt natural. He said he wanted to give me the gun,” Makayla Scott said. “That is how CZ USA began sponsoring me. He said he was really impressed because I didn’t brag, I just said I was looking for a gun.”
In addition, Makayla Scott is a national Shooting Sports ambassador.
For Makayla Scott, shooting sports are about so much more than passion and drive; the sport has opened doors for her she could have never imagined.
“It has given me so many opportunities for my future,” Makayla Scott said. “Without shotgun, I would not even be thinking about college. I come from a family of five, and I want to major (in college) in big things. Without shotgun sports, I would not have those opportunities. I have a job now working for Women’s Outdoor News. It is looking toward my future, it changed my entire path for the future without shooting sports I do not know where I would be.”
Makayla Scott is homeschooled but takes extra college classes at New River Technical College. In college, she wants to study multiple subjects. She said she loves science so she can understand how the world works.
“I want to double major, I want to do English and then I want to business management and marine biology,” Makayla Scott said. “I am really into animal conservation.”
Every conversation with the Scott family ends up being grateful for their family and support system. “I am so grateful for my dad and that is the parent I want to be when I grow up,” Makayla said.
“It has been really amazing to watch her grow, when I took her to sign her up for 4H she couldn’t even spell her own name she was so shy, it is amazing to me,” Telford Scott said. “She always thought no one would listen to her and this has given her a platform to speak to other foster kids.”
Makayla Scott will have to compete to re-qualify for the Junior Olympics in April 2020, but she has been working hard to perfect her sport and find her niche in its many activities.
In order for Makayla and Telford Scott to travel to the Junior Olympics in 2020, they need to raise funds. As Telford said, being a father of five isn’t easy, but he wouldn’t change a thing.
The Scott family has set up a ground roots fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.com. To donate to Makayla’s dreams, and ultimately her future, visit gf.me/v/c/xb6/makayla-scotts-junior-olympic-and-nationals-dream.
