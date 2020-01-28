Today I want to thank you. I have never had a job where my readers were engaged and so kind. So kind, in fact, that I have a folder in my desk labeled “the happiness folder.” That is where I keep your letters you send me, the emails you send, I print out and put in that folder and I open the happiness folder when I need it most.
The cards you send me sit on my desk, a daily visual reminder surrounding my computer with love and support. We all know journalism is no easy job, and the bad and evil that we have to report can weigh us down. That weight is lessened by your kind words.
This week I had the honor of speaking to The Rotary Club of Bluefield, W.Va. about myself and The Bluefield Daily Telegraph. When I walked into the building, my hands were shaking, my heart was beating out of my chest and I feared I would pass out when I stood at the podium. However, after speaking with just a few kind members, my fear of public speaking was eased. They had nothing but nice things to say to me. They brought up columns I’ve written a year ago, letting me know that my words are impactful. One woman, in particular, I am so sorry I did not catch her name, said that I inspired her to try yoga. That meant the world to me.
You see, my world and my job live behind the keyboard I am typing on now. Oftentimes, it feels that I am writing and publishing to an abyss. Of course, my family, friends and coworkers read what I write, but despite the encouragement I receive, my ego is too non-existent to assume anything that I put into the world would interest the general public. I’ve fought my introvert tendencies by choosing the profession I did. I talk to strangers on a daily basis. Sometimes about light topics, but often about heavy topics, the ones where people cry while trying to express their feelings. That happened this week. I am good at one on one conversation, I am empathetic and truly interested in what my interviewees are saying and I think that is one of my strengths as a journalist. However, speaking in front of a group of people...about myself? I challenged myself by saying yes to the speaking engagement. I knew I was making a big deal out of something that would surely be fine, but I was scared.
Before my speech at The Rotary, I called my mom from the car, voice shaking, near tears with anxiety. She calmed me down, told me she knew I would do amazing and reminded me that public speaking is the number one fear for most people. She encouraged me and built me up and reminded me what an honor it was to be asked to do this. After our phone call, I was ready to walk in the building. I’ve already expressed my gratitude to the members of The Rotary for their kindness and they calmed me down before I approached the podium, just hearing their own stories.
So, back at the office, the happiness folder and the mail and emails I receive. I wrote a column last month about witnessing someone abandon a cat. I’ve had so many emails about that column and I am sorry to say I have no updates for you. I hope the cat is okay, and always keep an eye out for that calico fur on my daily commute.
One email I received in relation to that column was from Candy Stanley. She was so sweet and included a story written by her daughter’s mother-in-law, Nona Tucker, who rescued a stray cat in Ceredo, W.Va. This story touched my heart and after some email correspondence, I even have a photo of that lucky cat to share with you. I am including Nona’s story in The Lifestyles section this week. I was beyond impressed with her dedication to this stray cat she encountered and the love she showed the animal. I know you will resonate with her story as much as I did.
All of this to say, kindness doesn’t just go a long way, in my book, kindness cannot be measured in length, but in the warmth of our hearts.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
