With winter and the colder months coming too, it has me thinking about my favorite things about snowy days.
Growing up in Tennessee, we got snow, but there has only ever been a handful of times when we had massive amounts of it; however, when we got it, I enjoyed several things about those days.
My all-time favorite thing about snow days was making snow cream with my mom.
The only thing that about making it was that we needed a decent amount of snow to be able to do it, so if it only snowed a little bit, then we weren’t able to make it.
The ingredients are very simple things that include snow, evaporated milk, vanilla, milk and sugar.
If you’ve never had snow cream, in my opinion it tastes kind of like a vanilla frosty from Wendy’s.
I am also very much a homebody person, so any excuse I can use to stay home and spend time watching movies or even just doing things that need to be done around the house, I will take it.
I just love being able to stay in my comfy clothes and hang around the house with my roommate and my cats.
While I do love to stay inside the warmth of my house when it snows, some of my favorite memories of snow days include getting out into the snow.
One year when I was younger, it had snowed a pretty decent amount, so my dad tied a sled to the back of our four-wheeler and pulled me and my sister around on it.
Another time, when I was much younger, I remember building a snowman with my mom and my sister, and that picture still comes up in my Facebook memories when that time of year comes around.
Snow days were always the best when I was in school because my school would usually wait until the very last minute to call it off.
The time would come for my mom to come in and wake me and my sister up, but instead she would say that the school had called and was canceled for the day allowing me to go back to sleep.
My sister and I also used to rent movies and TV series from the local rental store called Popcorn Video, so on those days we would sit and watch those all day especially if our parents still had to go to work.
We would also play games on our Wii or Xbox.
Another one of my favorite things about snow days include the darkness in the sky that the snow brings.
It just really brings together that cozy environment where you are curled up on the couch in your comfiest clothing with a cup of hot chocolate.
It’s kind of like the cozy feelings that rainy days bring where you really just want to stay in bed and enjoy the day inside, but there is just something different about a snow day compared to a rainy day.
The only gripe that I have with snow days is that I cannot drive in it.
My car is not built for snow, and as I said, Tennessee shut everything down for just a little bit of snow, so I never learned how to drive in it.
My mother also never even let me attempt to drive in it.
Now that I’m an adult with a full-time job, that may prove to be a hinderance in being able to get to work, but I’m sure I’ll figure something out.
Other than that, I am very excited about the coming cold weather and snow because going through the summer and the teases of cold weather that the fall brings leaves me ready for a nice, relaxing snowy day.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.