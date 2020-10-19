When I was in college studying art for my photography degree we learned about the emotional implications of colors. In this sense, we were discussing color theory in art and design. For example, red is a color that has been conditioned into our human psyche to mean “stop” or “ danger.” Thus, the bright red stop sign that adorns street corners.
This week, I accompanied artists in Princeton during their most recent project’s installation. While volunteers loaded the heavy, concrete-filled pots of flowers into the back of a truck, Lori McKinney and I chatted about how much difference year-round color can make in a community.
Not only do these installations require no additional care, but they’ll never wilt, providing Mercer Street with year-long pops of color.
With my basic knowledge of color theory, I left that assignment curious as to how much these bright colors could change the moods of Mercer Street’s commuters. After some research back at the office, I found some answers.
According to Psychology Today, the most important thing to know about colors and our emotional response to them is the colors’ saturation and brightness. In case you didn’t know, saturation is how pure a color is. The less saturated a color is, the more grey and muted a color appears. Of course, brightness is how light a color is perceived by our eyes. Colors that are less saturated, but bright, such as sage green are relaxing and those that are more saturated and less bright, such as sapphire blues are more energizing to look at.
A couple more important terms to keep in mind are warm (reds and oranges) colors and cool colors (blues and greens). Our bodies actually perceive warm colors as warm temperatures and cool colors as cool temperatures. For example, by painting a room in your home a cool color, your brain thinks that room is colder. It is wild how our brains work, right?
Even more fascinating, in my opinion, is that research has revealed the special “powers” of particular colors. Seeing the color green has been linked to more creative thinking, blue has been linked to thoughts of trustworthiness and yellow (and other warm colors) stimulate appetite.
According to Psychology Today, humans are more comfortable in spaces with color than in those without. A beige world is under-stimulating, and that can be stressful.
All of these studies and conclusions are, of course up to the interpretation of the human eye. Oftentimes, the colors we, in the western world, perceive as a certain emotion may be completely opposite in the east. Essentially, your feelings about color are often deeply personal and rooted in your own experience or culture.
After my research led me to color theory, I wanted to look more into the effect of color on urban beautification, like the metal flowers that now adorn Mercer Street. Luckily, Elaheh Molanaie, wrote a paper on the subject that was published in the International Journal of Engineering Science Invention in March of 2017.
Molanaie argues in her conclusion that, “The correct application of colors in cities leads to beautification and softening spirit of people. With accelerating development of cities, minimum effort of an architect is softening the outer space to minimize the visual damage and the use of specific and desirable views in order to create beautiful pleasant and visual effects harmonious with social psychology and neighborhoods. Hence, with the use of local materials and combining them with the new conditions of construction and utilizing a highly experienced team, one can restore and expand architecture consistent with the culture and climate of the region.”
The scientists have concluded what our brains knew inherently all along: colors effect our moods. The effect may not be the same for every single person, but the reaction in our brain is generally the same. Irregardless, the human brain needs stimulation and a colorful urban environment can only help in that regard.
So, if you find yourself smiling and mood lifted the next time you drive down Mercer Street, take a glance around and find the metal flowers. Oh, and be sure to thank the artists that put so much time and effort into brightening up our local urban environments.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
