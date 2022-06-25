I have worked since I was 17 years old, and like most people, I have worked many jobs. I specifically worked mostly in customer service.
I worked for a small family-owned restaurant my first year of college, then I worked for the Applebee’s in my hometown, and The Grind in Bluefield, Va., up until I got my job with the Daily Telegraph. It was mostly great at all these places.
I liked the people I worked for and with for the most part. Overall, the experiences I had at these places were good, and I think they taught me important things about the work world.
Customer service is all about speed, timeliness and quality work. Having to learn all of these skills taught me more about time management, and gave me the ability to get good, quality work done quickly.
However, the main thing customer service taught me more about was how to interact with people.
I, myself, am a very introverted person at heart. I enjoy being by myself, not interacting with lots of people most of the time and just keeping to myself, so working in these kind of environments really brought me out of my shell.
While this is a good lesson for me to learn in order to be successful in my profession now and life in general, it was the way I learned it that made me a bit upset when I look back at my time working in customer service.
During my time working, I met some really great, kind people, but what I met the majority of the time working at all these places were the rudest people I have ever met in my life.
I am not sure what it is about the interactions that people have with customer service workers that make them feel like it is OK to treat the workers like trash.
Customer service workers are just trying to do their job, so they can pay their bills; however, there are so many people that come in to restaurants, retail stores, or even just the grocery store, that feel they have some sort of superiority over the workers.
In my time working at the restaurants that I did, I was screamed at, degraded, and cursed at more times than I can even count.
There were many different reasons this would happen. Some examples included the fact that they didn’t like the food that they ordered, they did not like where I seated them, they did not like the rules the restaurant had during the pandemic, but my main point here is that none of that was even my fault yet I was the one being berated.
This is not something that has been exclusive to my experience either. I have talked to many other people that have worked in similar positions as me, and they all have some sort of stories where people have come in and just absolutely berated and degraded them for no reason.
I have met people who have had grown adults throw things at them, scream at them, threaten them, and anything else you could imagine.
That is what customer service workers face everyday for no reason.
I’m not sure what it is about customer service workers that give people the idea that they can treat someone like trash just because they are the ones providing a service to them.
It could be that they feel they are better than them because they have a “better job” or maybe they just think they have the right to be an awful person because of some standing they have in the community, or that they are just an absolute garbage human being.
However, none of these things give people the right to treat other people the way customer service workers get treated. It is ridiculous and needs to stop.
Customer service jobs are hard enough without the people they are servicing coming into these places and acting horribly to the workers.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.