Life and everything that it entails can be hard, and sometimes we just need a little pick-me-up to make ourselves feel a little better.
I have recently had a few things happen in my personal life that have just made things very hard on me in the last couple of weeks.
I felt like I was just going through the motions of my life doing the same routine basically everyday on a loop.
It would wake up, go to work, come home, sleep, and repeat.
When I was at home, I still wasn’t really comfortable, and I had no motivation to get up and do anything.
All I wanted to do was lay in bed and never leave because my room was the only place I felt comfortable.
This is not completely out of character to enjoy the space of my room, but I mean that I honestly never wanted to leave it to do anything.
I did not want to get up to eat, go to the bathroom, or anything else, and I had to force myself to do these things.
The thing that was out of character for me was that I stopped cleaning my room and bathroom as much.
I like my things very neat, so I usually clean my room and my bedroom every Sunday.
By clean, I mean that I wipe everything off, put things away, vacuum, sweep, and just about anything else that I feel I need to do.
Another thing that I stopped doing was making my bed.
I usually make my bed every single day, but like I said, I had no motivation.
Things looked up a little for me two weekends ago though because of a slight change I made in my house.
Me and my roommate rearranged the furniture in our living room.
I’m not sure what it is about rearranging furniture that makes me feel so happy, but it really does.
I have met others including my roommate that says the same thing.
There is something about a slight change in our life that doesn’t really impact anything major that can make the biggest change in our emotions.
Something as simple as rearranging my furniture made me so much happier; enough that I have not been confining myself to my room and spending time with my roommate.
I’m not sure why this helped me so much, but it did.
Maybe putting yourself to work on something that you know you’ll enjoy helps, or maybe rearranging the furniture releases the built up energies of that room, but all I know is that it helps me immensely.
I have always enjoyed rearranging my furniture though.
I would usually get the idea to do it late at night, and of course sometimes that would bother my parents because my bedroom at my childhood home was not as neat as my room now, so the rearranging would entail a bit of a deep clean.
However, once it came down to finally getting to move things around and making the change that I had been working towards, it felt great.
People have many different ways to cope with sadness or upset feelings whether it be something as simple as changing the way a room look or distracting yourself by deep cleaning your whole house, and that is okay.
Once you find what works for you, keep doing it because you never know how much it will change your mood.
If you haven’t found that thing yet, I encourage you to try rearranging your furniture like me because it doesn’t hurt to try.
It’s okay to be sad, but try to help yourself in anyway that you can when those emotions arise.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
