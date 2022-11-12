For as long as I can remember, Thanksgiving has been one of my favorite times of the year.
I really enjoy the cold weather, the family gatherings, and especially the food.
Thanksgiving meals are unbeaten when it comes to every aspect of them.
Every year, my dad makes a cajun turkey, my grandmother makes the ham and the rest of the side, but my sister and I always go over to her house and help her get things ready the day before.
Some of my favorite sides include deviled eggs, mashed potatoes, cream corn, and cranberry sauce.
Though, I will say I am not a fan of stuffing, and I’m not sure why because I honestly have just never liked it.
While food is definitely the highlight of the holiday, I have a lot of good memories with family at Thanksgiving.
When I was young, my family used to go to Michigan every year around Thanksgiving to see my dad’s dad.
One year, while we were up there, me, my sister, and my mom got to go to Chicago, and I remember being really excited about it because I had never been to a place like it before.
The whole experience was so cool and new to me.
I rode the first and only train I’ve ever ridden to Chicago, then we stayed in a really nice hotel, and we got to explore and do different things in the city.
My sister and I were most excited about getting to go to the American Girl Doll store and restaurant.
Though the only memory of the restaurant that I have is the judging looks my sister, my mom, and I got because we were eating the appetizer, which was cheese and strawberries, with our hands.
We didn’t understand why until we saw everyone else cutting them up and eating it with a fork and knife.
Nonetheless, we still had a good time, and we were able to have a fun and unique experience.
Some of my other favorite memories always take place the day before Thanksgiving at my grandmother’s helping her make the meal for the next day.
I’ve never been much of a cook, so for the most part, I just hand ingredients and help stir and things like that.
My sister is a pretty good cook though, so she really does help a lot; though, my mama always says that she enjoys my help.
She taught me a lot of what I do know about cooking from these experiences.
As I said before, deviled eggs are a big favorite of mine, so I especially paid attention when she made those in order to replicate them in the future.
I usually did more helping by cleaning up around the house as well to get it ready for guests the next day because the majority of the family came there for the food.
Thanksgiving day is usually pretty hectic for us because during the day we go to my grandmother’s house, which is my mom’s side of the family, for lunch, then later on in the evening, we drive to Gatlinburg to have dinner with my dad’s side of the family.
It’s always a fun time with both families, and we get plenty of good food.
There are some differences in the food though, like my grandmother has more individual sides like corn, mashed potatoes, and things like that, while my nana, which is my dad’s mom, does more casseroles and things like that.
The things they have in common include my dad cooking the turkey, and having a pretty good selection of different things to choose from, and both are really good company to have around.
I am excited to get to help my grandmother again this year, see my family, and to get to eat all the great food.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
