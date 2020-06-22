This week I used the term, “I am all booked up,” for the first time since March. I am busy putting together the summer edition of Prerogative Magazine, and I have to say how wonderful it is to be busy.
As you know, I spent 80 days in near-complete isolation, except my dog and the occasional work call. Often, I would make a call, only to realize that it had been so long since I’d spoken that my voice was rough. I’d cough, apologize and promise that I didn’t have the virus, I just had not spoken for hours.
However, this week I am talking constantly. I spent my first day back in the office scheduling, re-scheduling and phone interviewing before I headed to Pocahontas for an upcoming magazine story. My first in-person interview in months was lovely, but you will have to wait for it to be published in the magazine to find out how lovely.
The rest of this week has been a blur of interviews, photos and writing. If it weren’t for my phone’s calendar telling me where to be and when to call who at what time...I probably would have missed a few appointments. I am lucky to live in an age of technological reminders.
I am exhausted, but I love it. I have been working steadily from home, writing columns and stories, doing quick phone interviews, but actually jumping back into the career I love so much has been wonderful.
In this week alone, I have interviewed the owner of a bed and breakfast, a photographer, voters on Election Day, a Nashville musician, a new father, someone who does amazing work with the homeless, an incredibly talented teenager who is headed to New York City to pursue her dreams, business owners, an accomplished nurse, some of the senior class of 2020 and a new author. Again, you’ll have to pick up a copy of the summer edition of Prerogative Magazine to find out more.
The point I am trying to make is that while I am exhausted and feel nearly out of words to say and questions to ask, I am happier than I have been since March. I love my job. I love learning about new people and businesses. I love listening to stories of people accomplishing their dreams and the passion you can hear in their voices. They honestly inspire me to do continue to my best at my passion: my journalism career.
I will admit, I lost a bit of that passion in my 80 days in isolation. Again, I was still working, but it was not the same. I did not get to meet my subjects and see the looks on their faces as they described breakthroughs and peak moments. I was not able to make eye contact with my interviews, which is a vital part of conversation and the interview process.
My coworkers tease me during this time of magazine production because I turn into pure chaotic energy. I check things off my to-do list with fervor, I can’t help but share when I get an awesome story, I dart around the newsroom to ask questions of the advertising department and start describing everything with a lot of hand motions. They call it “magazine mode,” and I am so happy to be back in it. Thank you for letting me do what I love.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.