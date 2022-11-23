Fairmont State University awarded master’s degrees in Healthcare Management (MHCM) to ten area women during Saturday’s Commencement exercises. In a career field dominated by men, the women represent the largest class of graduates from the program to date.
“The MHCM program began officially in 2020,” explained Dr. Raymond Alvarez, director of Graduate Programs for the College of Business & Aviation (CoBA). “Fairmont State has now awarded 16 graduate degrees and 2 graduate certificates.”
In speaking with Fairmont State Interim President Dianna Phillips, she pointed out that less than 15 percent of executive leadership positions in the healthcare industry are held by women.
“However, these 10 women are helping to change that statistic as our master’s degree program continues to grow,” said Phillips.
November 2022 graduates included Valerie Barber, Madison Beverlin, Danelle Conaway, Heather Hall, Sandra Martin, Susan McManus, Stacy Reel, Sarah Scott, Jeanette Shannon and Debbie Stahl. All attended the fall Commencement.
“All of these women have families, full-time jobs and other responsibilities, but completed the rigorous program,” Alvarez pointed out. “They represent professional roles such as nursing, therapy and case management. Others are employed in practice management, physician recruiting, child advocacy, post-acute care delivery, and nursing home administration. One strength of our program is the healthcare expertise students bring with them.”
The MHCM program is 100 percent online, designed to help the working professional or student address ever-changing healthcare industry issues, such as population health, quality of care, portability and safeguarding information, stewardship of user resources for effective care management, process improvement and ensuring that community access to care includes essential services and technology.
“Healthcare needs leaders who understand how care delivery is transforming through technological advancements and quality outcomes that propel the organization forward. That’s why this program is relevant to career growth,” Alvarez said.
For more information about the program visit www.fairmontstate.edu/MHCM.
