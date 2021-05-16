TAZEWELL, Va. — From the moment she stepped into a dance studio at just six years old, Emily Hinkle knew she’d found her passion.
“I think when I was younger I really just liked learning the different ways that I could move around,” Hinkle said. “As I grew and started learning more and more of it, I discovered that it was a good way to express myself because when I was younger, I had a really hard time expressing myself verbally. Dance really helped me express myself.”
Today, Hinkle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance from Radford University and in 2019, she won a national dance title 2019/2020 Young Adult Miss Ultimate Stars. Her reign as Young Adult Miss Ultimate Stars was extended to 2020/2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I started college at Southwest Virginia Community College and I got my Associate’s Degree in General Education from there,” Hinkle said. “When I went to Radford, the only classes I had to take were Spanish classes and dance classes. I took four years of dance classes in just four semesters at Radford. Looking back at it, I don’t think I would have chosen to do it any other way because I could do what I loved while I was there.”
After completing her education, Hinkle knew it was time to pursue another life-long dream: bringing a dance studio to Tazewell.
“It is super exciting because for years, everyone, if they wanted to take dance classes, they have either had to drive to Lebanon, Bluefield, or Princeton, and for some people that is just not possible,” Hinkle said. “I am definitely grateful that I was able to bring something here for the kids. We have programs where they can play baseball, football, or cheerleading, but for me at that age, I wasn’t interested in any of that, I just wanted to dance. I am sure there are other kids like that.”
The lack of a dance studio in Tazewell was something that spurred Hinkle, of Cedar Bluff, to open the Tazewell Dance Center LLC in the Four-Way Shopping Center in North Tazewell. The dance center is the recipient of a recent $9,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) seed capital matching grant.
From classical ballet, jazz and hip-hop to tap, modern, lyrical and contemporary, to pointe, improv, pom and tumbling, the studio has something to offer to students of all ages – children and adults. Classes are also taught in yoga and UltraBarre.
“I actually opened in August of 2019. From there, I applied for the grant and worked with the program at southwest to get my business plan up and going so we could get through all of that. This grant has definitely helped tremendously,” Hinkle said. “Now, I have expanded into a third storefront, here in the shopping center and I am opening a dance-wear shop.”
“Helping entrepreneurs to create jobs in the region is one of the primary goals of VCEDA’s seed capital matching grant fund,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “Oftentimes, the assistance provided through seed funding can make a real difference in a business starting out and getting off the ground. The Tazewell Dance Center LLC projects one full-time and one part-time employee.”
Hinkle said the response from her community has been overwhelming. She set a goal of enrolling 25 students by the end of her first year. She ended up with 125 students at the end of the year.
“I am the only instructor, but we are working on a part-time hire. I also work at a middle school during the day, I am a developmental assistant at Tazewell Middle School,” Hinkle said. “I would love to be able to do this full time. Maybe even have classes during the day for younger kids. I know some parents who have younger kids, I am sure they would love to have an activity to do with the younger kids, maybe while their older ones are at school, so they can still be home with the older ones when they get home. We would incorporate the parent into those classes as well.”
Hinkle said her experience and education in the school system has helped her learn how to handle a classroom setting and how to help students learn in their own way.
“It taught me how to handle different situations in a classroom setting, which of course would fall over into a dance class setting,” Hinkle said. “It gave me some ideas on how different kids learn in different ways and different ways that I could help them learn. We have a few kids here who have, not severe social needs, but they have ADHD or autism, so they definitely learn differently than some of the other kids do, so that and working in a middle school has also helped a lot with being able to adjust how I am teaching to help my students learn better.”
While expansion and growth are always at the forefront of a new business owner’s priority list, Hinkle’s favorite part of her venture is the smiles on her students’ faces.
“I just love seeing them have fun because you can definitely tell if they love it and it shows through their dancing and you can also see it on their faces while they are here,” Hinkle said.
While COVID-19 has meant some changes for how the studio functions, Hinkle said, it has remained open. Sanitizing is completed between classes; student temperatures are taken, and every precaution possible is being taken.
In addition to teaching classes, Hinkle has also opened a retail boutique in her storefront, which sells dance clothing, including leotards, tights and dance shoes, but with the seed capital funds, she said she hopes to expand items offered through the store even more.
“We plan to use the funding to buy inventory for the shop and more equipment for our dance and tumbling classes,” Hinkle said. “Props, mats, portable flooring and more are what we will use the funds for. It has really helped.”
Hinkle worked with the Small Business Development Center at Southwest Virginia Community College on the development of Tazewell Dance Center LLC’s business plan and application to VCEDA. The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority wrote a letter of support for the project.
