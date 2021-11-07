TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Public School Board members were recently recognized with Virginia School Board Association Academy Awards at the October school board meeting. Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) recognizes board members for their dedication, time, and hard work in improving boardmanship skills through VSBA meetings, conferences, board development and training, and active involvement in the association. VSBA members earn credits for VSBA Academy Awards which are based on participation from July 1 to June 30 of each year. There are five levels of awards, with certificates and pins awarded for particular levels. The VSBA Academy Awards are presented annually to school board members who meet the requirements.
Tazewell County’s School Board Chair, Mrs. Irene Mullins earned the VSBA Award of Distinction for earning 84 or more credits within the past two years. She received a certificate and starfish pin. pin. Board members Chris Moir and David Woodard earned the Award of Honor for receiving 68-83 credits over the past two years. They both received a gold pin and certificate. Board member Donna Whittington earned the VSBA Award of Excellence for earning 48-65 credits over the past two years. She received a certificate and a silver pin. Lastly, Tazewell County’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Christopher B. Stacy, and school board newcomer Mr. Eric Robinson were awarded the Award of Recognition for earning 15 credits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.