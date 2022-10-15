TAZEWELL, VA — Tazewell County Public Library and the TCPL Friends of the Library are proud to host the seventh annual Comic Con in Tazewell County on Saturday, October 22nd from 11am – 3pm. Comic Cons celebrate comics, superheroes, science fiction, fantasy, and gaming. This is a free, all-ages event at Nuckolls Hall at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds.
The library will give away approximately 1000 graphic novels to attendees that were generously donated to us by Labor of Love. Attendees can get your photo taken in front of our green screen. Make a free craft or win a prize at one of several games.
There are a variety of vendors attending the con. Geek-inspired hand-crafted items, such as crocheted pop culture figures, hand cut wooden puzzles, and cryptid laser engraved items, will be available to purchase. Toys, comics, plushies, and card games will be available for purchase. Meet with local artists and authors. Students from The Violet Studio will have an art display. Cosplayers Bridget Price, Nate Crawford, and the Star Wars 501st Legion will be there to answer questions about cosplaying and to take photos. Frank’s Dogs will sell hot dogs, nachos, and drinks so you can enjoy lunch on site.
Although wearing costumes is optional, we encourage you to come dressed as your favorite superhero, fantasy or science fiction character. Whether you like Spider-Man, Doctor Who, Star Wars, or Mickey Mouse, this is the event for you. Remember that this is a family friendly event so please wear appropriate costume attire. There will be a Costume Contest at 1:30pm for four age groups: kids (0-5), kids (6-12), teens (13-17), and adults (18+). We will also have a group category for families or friends up to 5 people.
For additional details about upcoming scheduled programs, check out our website at https://tcplweb.org/tazewell-comic-con/ or call (276) 988-2541.
