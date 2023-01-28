The Southwest Virginia Community College School of the Arts is hosting a week-long community talent show, allowing local individuals, bands, groups, dancers, actors, and spoken word artists to perform and compete.
Culinary amateurs and professionals can also participate in a soup cook-off to be held on the final night of the event. Participants will bring one pot of soup, with visitors tasting all the soups for just $10 and selecting a winner.
Nightly performances will take place Monday, February 20, 2023 through Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the Mary Lawson Auditorium, located inside the King Community Center on the College’s main campus.
“We have such talent in our communities is Southwest Virginia and we want to show it off. Southwest Virginia has a rich history of art, music, and food that we strive to grow and flourish,” said Morgan Gilbert, Director of the College’s School of the Arts program.
Categories in each talent show event will be divided by age.
Youth (13 and under)
Teen (14-20)
Adult (21+)
The grand finale showcase and competition will take place on Friday, February 24th at 5:00 p.m. and will feature the nightly winners from each category.
Tickets will be available at the door to attend the show or taste the soup at the cook-off for $10.
For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit sw.edu/talent
