How many athletes have you met in your life who have said a coach or a parent ruined a sport for them?
For me, I’ve heard it too many times to count from people I played on teams with, other teams players, and just many other people I have encountered in my life.
The reasons range from not getting playing time, favoritism by coaches, and the most common thing I have heard and experienced myself is mistreatment and a lack of support.
I think it is important for me to note that I do not believe people should get special treatment or playing time just because they are the coach’s favorite or any other factor besides talent and skill; however, I do not think a coach has the right to degrade or belittle a player for any reason.
Coaches are such a big part in athlete’s lives, and they are a major factor in how they feel about a sport.
I have had some really great coaches in the years that I have played several different sports, and a lot of them I still consider a big part of the success I feel I’ve had during school and in my recent graduation.
I know that if I needed to, I could call my high school basketball, volleyball, and tennis coaches, and they would have my back and support me in any way that they could because they always have.
My high school volleyball coach was the reason I was able to continue my athletic career while in college, so I am very grateful for her and always will be.
My parents also both always supported me in my athletics. They were at every game I ever had in elementary through high school, and as many as they could get to when I was in college since I went out of state for school.
It wasn’t until I was in college that I experienced a coach that really made me question my love for volleyball.
I have always been confident in my abilities and skills as a volleyball player because I have grown up and played the sport my whole life, and when I say my whole life, I mean it. My mother played volleyball up until I was able to play on a school team, so it has always been around me.
I also worked very hard to keep getting better. I played travel volleyball in high school along with playing for my school team for better competition. I did summer workouts, and got in the gym as much as I could to practice.
However, it felt like whatever I did for this coach was pointless because he had his favorites and could not care less about anyone else on the team.
I will also note that I started every year that I played for this coach, so I am not just complaining about not getting playing time.
The more I played for this coach, the less and less I repeated him, and I also found myself dreading going to practices and games.
This is important for me to add because anyone who knew me growing up knows that I used to love doing anything for volleyball. It didn’t matter what it was, I was ready to practice, play games, and do workouts for it.
That all changed so quickly for me playing for this man though. He would belittle me, yell at me for other people’s mistakes, and not take any suggestions.
I say he did this to me, but I was not the only one on my team subjected to this behavior.
At the end of my volleyball and basketball careers in high school, I sobbed because I was going to miss playing and the people.
While at the end of my college volleyball career, I did not shed one tear, and I vividly remember saying to my mother, “Thank goodness I am finally free, and I no longer have to put up with this crap.”
This behavior is the thing that drive athletes away from sports that were once the best part of their lives.
I understand tough love and pushing athletes to be better, but telling people they are useless or that they won’t amount to anything does not encourage them.
Without my parents and friends, I would have quit probably, but they gave me the support I needed to finish it out. They know I hate quitting things, but I really almost made it to that point.
Coaching is supposed to be about building your players up so they can reach their peak talent, and it is not just a position for someone to be able to degrade and belittle kids and young adults.
Just always remember to give your child or if your a coach, your athletes encouragement every once in a while because there are some out there that refuse to do that for them.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.