In November of 2018, I wrote a column entitled, "Learning to cook by 25." I am sorry to report that I am halfway through my 25th year and I am still working on this skill.
The following story is embarrassing and resulted in my home smelling like curry for at least a week.
It was a Sunday afternoon. In an attempt to take better care of myself, I have been making small steps toward cooking at home and going to the gym, so that I can be better prepared to actually follow through in the New Year. I made the most complicated trip to the grocery store, buying ingredients to substitute for pasta and unhealthy fats. In hindsight, I should have started with much more simple recipes before jumping in headfirst. I've made improvements in my cooking skills since 2018. I can cook chicken now and have purchased measuring spoons and cups. My family helped along with this process with their generous gifts of kitchen supplies last Christmas. I even have a cute set of mixing bowls.
Part of my New Years' resolution is to prepare my meals ahead of time so that I can store them for the week and not have to worry about cooking when I get home from work. So, on that Sunday I cooked about four recipes. I made it through cooking raw beef for the first time, created my first marinade and was generally proud of myself. Granted, there were missteps along the way. Instead of buying fresh lime, I bought lime juice in a bottle so I could get more bang for my buck, if you will. When I attempted to poke a hole in the lid, as the instructions told me to, the toothpick I was using broke off and lodged itself in the lid. After trying tweezers, scissors, knives and everything in between, I left the toothpick and poked a hole in a different part of the lid with a knife. It was messier, but it worked.
For another recipe that day I found out the hard way that it is very hard to cook wheat germ. I did my best but ended up with a mushy paste instead of the fluffy mixture the recipe showed. I also tried to make spinach frittata and used the wrong size pan for the recipe and ended up with, essentially, fancy scrambled eggs. Even with these mishaps, I had still created food and not made too much of a mess...yet.
For my last recipe, I decided to make homemade soup. I don't think I have ever had homemade soup, much less made it myself. To tell you the recipe was complicated would be an understatement. There were countless vegetables to cut, dice and slice, and they needed to be added in a certain order, holding back half for later on, for some reason. I conquered the odds and got the soup on the stove, cooking quietly while I cleaned up from the previous recipes. My dog, Zooey, watching closely after the scent of the beef from another recipe had drawn her to the kitchen.
Halfway through cooking the soup, the recipe instructed me to pour the soup into a blender, blend it all together into a liquid, then cook it for fifteen more minutes and garnish with slices of zucchini. I think you can see where this is going.
I got my blender out of the cabinet, washed all of the dust off of it (I told you I didn't cook) and made sure it was in working order. Soon, I was ladling soup into the blender with as much precision as I could. I locked the lid on, hit the on button, then the liquify button. Boiling hot soup exploded out of the blender. It covered my glasses, blinding me while this infernal machine sprayed curry soup everywhere. I threw my glasses off and held my arm over my face, subsequently burning my arm, to grab the plug from its socket. When it stopped, I looked around my kitchen blurrily to find soup from floor to ceiling. I went and got another pair of glasses so I could see my mess more clearly. When I returned to the kitchen, Zooey was already assisting in the cleanup, while covered in soup herself. It was all over her head and back, but she couldn't stop licking the cabinets long enough for me to get a photo.
Now, there was still a lot of soup in the blender. I tried pouring it back into the pot but the bottom had come unhinged in the chaos and I just ended up pouring more boiling hot soup all over my hands. Finally, I took the entire blender to the sink, put the pot in the sink and dismantled the blender over the pot, saving a small portion of the soup. I was determined to get something from this.
I spent the next hour cleaning, with Zooey's help. There was and still is some soup down the side of my oven, in between the countertop. I tried to get it out with paper towels, whisks and towels to no avail. I will worry about that another time. After the yellow soup was cleaned from the ceiling, cabinets, floor, crevices and cracks, I stuffed my dishwasher to the brim with all the dirty dishes my cooking escapades had yielded me. I put the remaining soup in a Tupperware bowl in the fridge where it has yet to be touched. I haven't even tasted the soup that ruined my Sunday afternoon, but my dog swears it tastes great.
Zooey had to be bathed to remove the soup. So did I. My hair still smelled like curry for days. It was infuriating, but I won't let this stop me. I will learn to cook and continue to have mishaps, I am sure of that, but with every mistake I make, I learn something else.
So, as we approach the New Year, give yourself a little break if you slip or even fall in your resolutions. We are humans after all, fallible and doing our best. I wish you the best for 2020. I have a good feeling about this year for us all.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.