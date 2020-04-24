The word I kept hearing repeated over and over again during interviews this week is "unprecedented times."
With the COVID-19 pandemic turning our world upside down, many of us are working from home. Those of us that are lucky enough to have that privilege, that is. Again, this week I encourage you to pray for and support our local medical, janitorial, grocery and every other employee deemed "essential" to be working out in the world right now.
However, I also want to give you some useful tips for working from home. With phone calls interrupted by pets and children, chores calling your name as you try to answer emails, it can be a challenge. My first job after I graduated from college, I worked from home for a magazine company as a graphic designer. When talk of self-quarantine became commonplace in my workplace, I warned everyone that getting out of your pajamas to work is essential.
When I first started working from home, we worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We logged into a message and collaboration system called "Slack" every morning. Many companies use this service and it is really great for staying connected while working from home. As a self-admitted not morning person, 8 a.m. was a bit early for me. I usually woke up at 7:30 a.m., took care of my dog and grabbed a coffee and proceeded to sit and work in the clothes I had slept in. This did nothing for my productivity.
A few weeks into the job, I realized I needed to establish a routine for myself. I started getting up at 7 a.m., showering and getting ready for work. I would put on a little bit of makeup, but still wore workout gear while I worked, but at least it was not my pajamas. With regular breaks and establishing a routine, I was able to be productive in that company and partially responsible for us being able to open our own office in Huntington, W.Va. Once we were working in person, some of us craved those days of working from home. I, for one, missed my dog terribly. But, we all have to grow up sometime, right?
So, other than freelance and contract work I have done from home, those eight months at a start-up were my first experience working from home, until now. I am grateful to a company that is keeping our employee's best interest at heart and letting a lot of us work from the safety of our homes. However, some people I've been interviewing this week have expressed how difficult they are finding working from home. I feel bad for them, I cannot imagine having children and trying to work from home during this time. Hopefully, the following tips can help you and your family stay safe and productive during this time.
Mercey Livingston is a writer from CNET. She stated in her article entitled, "How to stay sane and productive when working from home," that she has been working from home for years now and has some helpful tips. Tip number one aligns with my issues when I first started working from home in 2012.
"But if you start working in bed you'll likely get sleepy or have a hard time feeling truly awake. Instead, get up and make your bed first thing in the morning, just like any other day," Livingstone said. "Avoid the urge to work in your bedroom at all, unless that's the only space where you have privacy."
Setting up a designated workspace is essential to productivity at home. While I was living with my parents and working from my childhood bedroom in 2012, I set up my desk, separate from my bed, even if only by a few feet, it helped my headspace.
Livingston also advises avoiding working where you'll be tempted or distracted, like the living room or kitchen area because those chores are going to start calling your name. Another tip from Livingston, that might be a bit difficult for people with children is to "set boundaries with other people at home."
Another tip from Livingston that I found helpful in 2012 and now, is to take breaks.
"And no, scrolling through Instagram does not count as a break," Livingston wrote. "You should aim to take a break every 75 to 90 minutes, for about 15 minutes per break. Ideally, your break should involve no screens at all and let you get some fresh air. Take a walk outside, play with a pet or talk to a friend. You'll find that you're much more productive if you walk away from your desk and computer throughout the day."
This tip, in particular, is useful to me. I have a tendency, as do a lot of people my age to check my phone a lot. I have been trying to take more time to just sit outside on my porch during those breaks. I even took a dance break on a rainy day this week.
The last tip from Livingston is one that hits pretty close to home for me, as an introvert. She advises avoiding complete isolation. I tend to thrive writing from my own home...until the isolation kicks in. I've started calling family members and friends at the end of the day each day, just for some human virtual-contact.
"While working from home can feel more productive at times when you're alone, there is also a downside to working alone all day," Livingston writes. "As distracting as some office environments can be, there's nothing like having coworkers you enjoy working with and catching up with throughout the day. Make time to connect with others, whether that means FaceTiming your work husband (or work wife) or making dinner plans with a friend."
Now, I would not recommend making plans for dinner with friends right now, but do your best to stay connected. There is a reason that solitary confinement is one of the worst forms of punishment. Don't do it to yourself.
I wish I had some wiser words here. I wish I had an answer to what the world will look like in nine days when this is published, but I don't. For now, I am finding solace through reconnecting with new and old friends, family and staying busy with work. We need to have each other's backs, figuratively during this time.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
