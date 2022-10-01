CHARLESTON — Earlier this year the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office held their annual Fire Safety Poster Contest to help in spreading fire safety awareness throughout the state. The official theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week was “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
Congratulations to Mercer County’s 1st place winners in the WV State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest:
Kindergarten: Issac Brewster, Bluewell
1st grade: Emalee Phillips, Bluewell
2nd grade: Amelia McKenna, Athens
3rd grade: Arya Wood, Athens
4th grade: Rhaegan Falls, Mercer Elementary
5th grade: Trista Six, Athens
