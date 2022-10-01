CHARLESTON — Earlier this year the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office held their annual Fire Safety Poster Contest to help in spreading fire safety awareness throughout the state. The official theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week was “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Congratulations to Mercer County’s 1st place winners in the WV State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest:

Kindergarten: Issac Brewster, Bluewell

1st grade: Emalee Phillips, Bluewell

2nd grade: Amelia McKenna, Athens

3rd grade: Arya Wood, Athens

4th grade: Rhaegan Falls, Mercer Elementary

5th grade: Trista Six, Athens

