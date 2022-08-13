GRUNDY, VA – Visitors from multiple states converged on Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure in Grundy recently for the first ever Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem.
Three days of offroad fun, including mud bog blitzes, drag races, hill climb racing, a UTV Tug-o-War, games, bingo, music … and more were a part of the event held at the family-friendly ATV, UTV and MX event which drew an estimated three-day attendance of more than 3,000.
“We had visitors from New York, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and several parts of Virginia, in addition to our local folks in attendance,” said SGOA owners Billie Campbell and Patrick Owens.
“This was the first time, we have done an event this big on our own,” they noted, adding, “We built on the same model of past successful partnerships to create Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem as our own home-grown event. Many of the attendees at past events expressed, with a passionate plea, that we continue to hold a top-level annual off-road event at Southern Gap and this weekend, we did just that.”
A charity raffle held saw three non-profit groups who provided volunteers for the event benefit, including the Southwest Virginia Sportsman’s Club, Harman Memorial Baptist Church and the Russell Prater Volunteer Fire Department. The Buchanan County Shop With a Cop program was hired to work the gate and the proceeds from their work will benefit that program which helps children in need at Christmas.
Both Campbell and Owens expressed their appreciation to the sponsors of the event, including Title Sponsors Kawasaki, Maxxis Tires, BEAST Equipment, Spearhead Trails, Buchanan County Tourism and the Town of Grundy, without whose support, Campbell and Owens said, an event of this magnitude would not have been possible.
Live music closed out the event Friday and Saturday nights and included headliners Goodbye June, from Nashville, Tenn., Saturday night; and Midlife Crisis, from Hazard, Ky., on Friday night. Opening on Friday night was Grundy’s own Cody Kennedy, followed by Bedford, from Morehead, Ky. Down to the River, from Pikeville, Ky., opened Saturday for Goodbye June.
“There are so many people we need to recognize for their hard work, but suffice it to say that without the people who stepped forward to volunteer, our families and our staff here at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, we could not have done it,” Campbell and Owens said. “We have already been asked if we will do another Mayhem event next year and the answer is ‘yes.’ Mark your calendars for July 27-29, 2023 and we’ll do this thing again.”
“Lastly, we want to acknowledge all the members of the off-road community who took part in the events offered at Mayhem,” the continued. “This was probably the best participation we’ve had at any offroad event we’ve done here to date. We congratulate all the winners, including Elijah Tiller, of Council, who was the winner of the drawing for a 14-foot aluminum trailer manufactured by BEAST Equipment.”
Winners of the variety of competition events were as follows:
• Blindfold Breakout: Bonnie and Clyde Rutherford, first; and Courtney Yates and Keisha Mullins, second.
• Tire Slingin’: Channon Gibson, first and Jared Turner, second in the adult division; and Corbin Yates, first and Kaden Watkins, second in the youth division.
• Dizzy Daze: Jennifer and Kami Roark, first; and Kade Bowman and Parker Deel, second.
• UTV Pull: Jared Turner, first; and Dylan Campbell, second.
• Cornhole: Joe Yates and Brandon Mullins, first and Courtney Yates and Keisha Mullins, second.
• Barrel Racing (SxS): Jesse Bowman, first and Jared Turner, second.
• Barrel Racing (MX): Talon Clevinger, first and Mason Bower, second.
• Mud Bog Dash: Carol Rose, first and Crystal Greer, second in the adult division; and Kami Roark, first and Jonathan Greer, second, in the youth division.
• Drag Races (turbo): Josh Mullins, first and Shane Hillman, second.
• Drag Races (non-turbo): Steve Viers, first and Hunter Gutier, second.
• Drag Races (motocross): Justin Taylor, first and Sage Keene, second.
• Rally Course Race: Brad Walter, first and Jesse Bowman, second.
• Havoc Highway: Brian Lawson, first and T.J. Taylor, second.
• Cyclone (donuts): Marcus Stiltner, first and Shannon Sutherland, second.
• Hillfest Duals (turbo): Shane Hillman, first and Jesse Bowman, second.
• Hillfest Duals (non-turbo): Greg Wampler, first and Phillip Osborne, second.
• Hillfest Duals (motocross): Justin Taylor, first and Josh Deel, second.
• Mud Bogs (UTV High Rise): Greg Matney, first.
• Mud Bogs (SxS): Kyrah Sutherland and Kaitlin Stiltner, first and Steve Mitchum and Pop Elmer, second.
• Best Tricked Out Ride Photo Contest: Kacey and Jennifer Roark, first; and Alex Breeding, second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.