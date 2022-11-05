GRUNDY, VA – Hundreds of local, regional and out-of-state residents made up the visitor list at Southern Gap Elk Fest this past weekend as peak mountain tree foliage set the stage for guided elk tours, bonfire storytelling, a wild game dinner, music, a mountain arts showcase, the Great Pumpkin ATV Hunt, a 3D archery tournament, mountain games, kids inflatable rides, pond fishing and more.
The event opened with the sold-out Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Wild Game Dinner and continued through Saturday night, closing with a concert featuring the Clinch Mountain Echo; the Noah Peters Band; and Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys.
At the wild game dinner, attendees had the opportunity to sample wild game foods including deer, elk, buffalo and boar. Additional sides and desserts were also featured.
“We could not have asked for a more beautiful weekend for Elk Fest,” said Billie Campbell, owner of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, one of the sponsors of the event and the location where the festival was held. “We had record crowds this year and for the first time, we were able to host area seventh graders here on Friday to give them a taste of Elk Fest and to provide learning experiences for them through workshops about elk and the elk restoration project in Buchanan County; and about birding.”
The workshop on elk was presented by Mike Roberts, of Woods, Waters and Wildlife Educational Foundation; and the birding workshop was presented by Jessica Ruthenberg, of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
The Mountain Arts Showcase, sponsored by Legacy Bank, featured the original art of adults and children in painting, photography and miscellaneous arts categories. Judging took place Saturday and the winners were as follows:
Adult Original Art: Ashley Mullins, first; Jean Rapheal, second; and Emily Lowery, third.
Photography: Isaac Hylton, first; Maggie Viers, second; and MaKinna Woods, third.
Miscellaneous Art: Allison Street, first; Isaac Hylton, second; Jacob Lester, third.
Youth Original Art: Cheyenne Smith, first and second; and Aliyah M., third.
Best in Show: Ashley Mullins, adult; Lily Yates, youth.
Fan Favorite: Ashley Mullins.
Chainsaw carving demonstrations by the Mason Dixon Boys, sponsored by Noah Horn Well Drilling, were also offered throughout the day.
A variety of workshops were also held Saturday and included those on birding, led by DWR’s Jessica Ruthenberg; the elk restoration program, led by DWR’s Jackie Rosenberger; a weaving seminar by Sandra Elgin; and a turkey calling demonstration by Matt Lester.
In the field beside the visitor center, mountain games including a tug-of-war, stone toss, egg and spoon race, sack race and a three-legged race were held.
Winners were as follows:
Three-Legged Race: Toy Hankins and Aleea Hankins.
Spoon and Egg Race: Levi Marney.
Tug of War: The team of Collin Stanley, Levi Marney, Isaac Marney, Kaiden Overbey, Rihanna Hoile, Aleea Hankins and Wade Clevinger.
Sack Race: Levi Marney.
Stone Toss: Kaiden Overbey, under age 12 division; and Matthew McClain, 12 and older division.
A 3D Archery tournament, sponsored by Spearhead Trails featured competition in the Hunter, Open and Crossbow classes.
Winner of the Great Pumpkin ATV Hunt was Ryianna Hoyle, from Bakersville, NC.
The overall Elk Fest event was hosted by Buchanan County Tourism, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, SWVA Sportsmen and the SWVA Coalfields Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Additional sponsors included Noah Horn Well Drilling; the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia; Coronado Coal; Hillcom; Southwest Virginia Professional Insurance; West River Conveyors and Machinery; Legacy Bank; the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce; Grundy Woman’s Club; Spearhead Trails; and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
“We truly appreciate everyone who came out to Elk Fest this year and all of the sponsors who make it possible for us to offer this event yearly to our community with no admission fee,” Campbell said. “It’s a great time of year for us to come together as a community and celebrate our mountain heritage and culture and to enjoy the beauty these mountains have to offer. We’re already planning next year’s event, so mark your calendars for October 26, 27 and 28, 2023.”
