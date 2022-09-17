MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List and President’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Dean’s List:
Lora Stiltner of Mavisdale, VA and Madison Byrd of Pilgrims Knob, VA
President’s List:
Matt Smith of Pearisburg, VA; Brandi Filer, Kaitlyn Bailey, and Marianne Boothe all of Bluefield; Kellie Richmond of Princeton; Asia Wyckoff of Welch; Emily Newcomb of Iaeger; Ryan Hicks of Caretta, and Jurusha Lindsey of Peterstown.
