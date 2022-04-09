OAKWOOD, VA — The Appalachian College of Pharmacy has announced Steven C. Smith, president and chief executive officer of K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., which operates Food City stores throughout a five-state area, will be its 2022 commencement speaker.
Raised in Grundy, Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University. Throughout his 42-year career with Food City, he has served in a number of key positions, before assuming his current position as president and chief executive officer.
“We look forward to welcoming Mr. Smith to our campus May 7 as the speaker at our Class of 2022 commencement exercises,” said Dean Susan Mayhew. “He is a former member of the ACP board of trustees and his company has employed many ACP graduates through the years in the pharmacy component of their operations.”
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. operates 130 Food City locations (including 113 pharmacies and 114 fuel/convenience stores), four Super Dollar Food Center limited assortment, and four wine and spirits stores throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama.
Smith has served on the boards of Topco Associates LLC; Wellmont Health Care Systems; Bristol Chamber of Commerce; Weis Supermarkets; and James Madison University, as well as the Go Virginia Board from 2017-2020; was a 2006-2007 campaign chair for the United Way of Southwest Virginia; and more.
He is a member of Sequoyah Council Boy Scouts of America and National Grocers Association, where he served as chairman from 2000 to 2002. In addition to serving as past chairman for Food Marketing Institute, Smith also serves on FMI’s executive, industry relations, compensation and public affairs committees.
