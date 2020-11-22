PRINCETON — The West Virginia Watercolor Society opened its annual All Member Exhibit at the Holler Gallery in Princeton, W.Va. this week through Jan. 9, 2021.
Twenty-seven West Virginia artists from around the state are exhibiting in this show of 47 different watercolor paintings.
Linda Elmer is the Exhibits Chair and Treasurer of the West Virginia Watercolor Society.
“We have been around for over 25 years,” Elmer said. “We are a non-profit organization that promotes the use of water colors as a medium and we have been putting on shows every year. Our all members show in Princeton is something we do annually and it is open to all of our members. We also sponsor a national watercolor society exhibit and we do that once a year, our Aqueous show. Members can apply for that. We open it up to any watercolor artists and we have gotten entries from California, Wisconsin, Minnesota and surrounding states.”
The purpose of the West Virginia Watercolor Society is to promote and insure the high standards of the art of watercolor painting in the state of West Virginia, to guide and assist the student and aspiring watercolor artist in West Virginia, and to encourage within the general public the advancement and understanding of the broad scope of watercolor painting.
The society’s annual All Member exhibit is a traveling show throughout the mountain state, choosing a different venue geographically for each show.
“We are trying out the Holler Gallery right now for the exhibit. We have also used the Chuck Mathena Center for our Aqueous show and we are finding that it is a really great and enthusiastic community to have exhibits in,” Elmer said. “We try to move the exhibit around the state to showcase statewide members in all of these different towns that have the facilities. In Princeton, we have two great places to show at the Chuck Mathena Center and now the Holler, which is a very nice gallery too. I have been very impressed with downtown Princeton and what they are doing with the revitalization of their downtown.”
Paintings featured in the exhibit include paintings of realism, naturalism and abstraction. Also included in the exhibit are additional works in the form of non-framed paintings, prints and note cards.
“We don’t say that you have to paint a certain genre or anything like that,” Elmer said. “What I think is really cool about West Virginia artists is that you are going to see abstraction, you are going to see realism, you are going to see naturalistic, still-life and landscapes. You do see a lot of landscapes in our West Virginia artists because we live in a beautiful state and we are always trying to do those West Virginia landscapes. Some are well known locations and some are special to the artist.”
Most items featured in the exhibit are for sale, and visitors have an opportunity to vote for their favorite piece through the Joe Sweeney People’s Choice Award. Visitors can vote for their favorite by inserting a ballot in the ballot box. The winner will be announced after Dec. 1.
According to a press release, the All Member Exhibit is open to its members and is judged for awards but not juried for entry. Ellen Elmes, judge, is a signature member of the Virginia Watercolor Society and a noted watercolor and mural artist. Artists received monetary awards for their accomplishments. The award winners are now listed on the Society’s website at www.wvwatercolorsociety.org
The exhibit will be up until Jan. 9, 2021. Gallery hours are Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Small Town Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m. Other times can be scheduled by appointment. Call 304-431-4975. The Holler Gallery will have an online gallery of the show on the gallery’s Facebook page. Inquiries on sales can be made through Facebook or by calling the gallery. A virtual announcement of the award winners will also be on the page and the watcolor society’s website at wvwatercolorsociety.org.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.