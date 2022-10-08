In the years that I have been driving and responsible for a car, I have always been warned by my parent to not let mechanics talk me into unnecessary services.
My dad always tried to go with me when I needed my car fixed in order to make sure that the only thing I’m getting done is what is needed.
My parents made sure I knew that since I was a girl, a lot of times, car mechanics will try to scam more money out of me because I do not have the knowledge that is needed to accurately assess the situation.
I know that I am not the only girl who got this talk either.
I’ve had several friends, family, and my parents friends talk about how they were taken advantage of while getting their car fixed.
I know that this habit for car mechanics has been happening for decades as generations of women have had similar experiences with it.
The real question is how can we get it to stop happening?
For me, the best thing to happen is YouTube because when it comes to simple malfunctions with my car, I can just look up a video of it and find out exactly what needs to be done.
Recently I had a friend who was having car trouble and did not know what was wrong.
She took it to a car shop and had a diagnostic ran on it in order to pinpoint the problem that was causing the car to have trouble.
The problem turned out to be a simple sensor issue, which is easily replaceable if you have a reliable car jack in order to get under the car safely; however, she did not, so she had to seek help of a mechanic.
In order to be sure that it was nothing super serious, I looked up a video on how to replace the part and told her how the replacement was as simple as unplugging the old part and plugging in the new one.
She found a local mechanic where she is in Tennessee, and she told them what they needed done, and when they were assessing what the issue was and what kind of car she had, they told her that they thought they would have to take the engine out in order to do it.
All the mechanic would have to do is replace the part because she had already bought the sensor, and she knew they just needed to lift the car and change it.
Yet, the moment the mechanic realized she was a girl, they tried to make up a more complicated way in order to charge more.
Luckily she and I had researched how to do it, and she had talked to her dad to make sure of what a fair price might be on getting it done.
She was able to relay that she actually knew how to change the part and knew that removing the engine was unnecessary.
The mechanic realized that she actually knew what she was talking about and said, “Oh, yes. I see now, my mistake.”
She was able to only have to pay for the service time which was much cheaper than what it was originally supposed to be had the mechanic been able to convince her that the engine needed to be removed.
Specialized jobs such as car mechanics are such a necessary job, but to take advantage of people who are seeking help because they are not knowledgeable about something is so wrong.
Luckily now, there are many women who work on and are knowledgeable about cars, so hopefully through those women, we can end this practice.
Today, many people, mostly men, talk about how women never take care of their cars and that they need to be more on top of up-keep, but as this is the way many women get treated when they do try to take care of their cars, they don’t tru st the mechanics not to scam them.
Things like this need to stop especially when it comes to trade jobs trying to take advantage of people, those being a majority of women, just because they do not have as much knowledge on the subject.
This practice is rooted in misogyny and needs to end.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.