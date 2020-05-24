My daily commute looks quite different these days. I wake up about an hour before my shift, make breakfast and coffee, walk my dog, then head to my extra bedroom where my work setup is.
I think I was in a certain state of denial at the beginning of quarantine. For the first few weeks, I worked from my dining room table. I didn’t want to make any big changes to my home’s layout for a month at most, right? This became an issue because there are a lot of distractions in that room. It has windows everywhere, which I love, but my dog will bark is she senses danger, even just a neighbor passing by, so I moved my work station to avoid pausing calls to calm her down.
Next, I worked from my extra bedroom, just moving anything on my desk that was not work-related. My “work area” soon became a disaster. I take my extra bedroom for granted and as such, it is mostly used for storage. After a few weeks of half my work landing on the floor to make room for more on my tiny desk, I decided the room needed an upgrade. One Saturday, I went to war with myself and this room. I was at war with myself because there were still a few boxes in that room I had yet to unpack. This is quite embarrassing considering I have lived here for nearly two years. I became so used to moving around constantly in my early twenties that by the time I made that eleventh move, there were a few boxes I just needed to ignore, until this weekend.
I dumped everything in the floor, as many organization experts advise. I took hours going through every paper and filing it correctly, finding old hard drives of photographs from years past and reminiscing with some of the items I hadn’t seen in a couple of years. After organizing I had nearly three bags worth of trash and items I want to donate. Again, I was embarrassed. How did I accumulate all of this stuff? Not to mention, that was just one closet.
After the organization, it was time to put the room back together in a more work-friendly manner. I ended up with the desk facing the corner and additional cabinets surrounding it. It is not perfect, but it is working a lot better. Separating my work and personal life finally hit me at home.
My identity is so wrapped up in my career that I always have a hard time separating the two. My dad always told me when I started working, “Do your best to leave it at the door.” This means any stress, worry, or anger you might feel from the day, leave it at work and focus on being at home. In his case, his motivation was a wife and daughter waiting at home. He always does his best to keep his family and work separate and I aspire to that.
That simple separation of moving my “work station” to a room separate from the rest of my house has given me some relief and sense of clarity. If I am in that room, I am working. If I am somewhere else, I am either taking a break or off the clock. Somehow, my dog has picked up on this routine quickly and does her best to not bother me while I am on the phone, I think.
No one can predict the future, especially not these days. But, if you’re looking to be more productive while working from home, I would definitely recommend separating work and home in your house and in your mind.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
