With school being back in session, I think it is important to remember that everyone’s circumstances are not the same.
Some students will come to school in brand new clothes while other will come in wearing the same clothes they’ve had for the last few years that may not even fit them anymore, and that is okay.
Some students will come to school with their parents having packed their lunch everyday while others may have to eat the schools food because they have the free meal deal that school offers to those who need it.
That may even be the only meal they get that day.
Some students may come into class ready to learn and be engaged, but others may come in exhausted and needing to sleep because they were up all night for personal reasons.
There are so many different scenarios that could play out, but it is so important to remember that we can not judge people for what they do or do not have.
There are always going to be people more privileged than someone else no matter how old you are, but it can be really impactful to experience hardships in school.
Kids can be really mean, and they do it just for any reason they can think of.
I think that it’s important that all the adults have the back of the students in need because they may not have that kind of advocate at home.
I’ve never been a teacher, but I’ve grown up knowing many with my parents being very close friends with many and my grandmother also being one.
All of those people have been some of the most influential people in some of their students lives because of the compassion and attention they showed those students.
I know my mom works with several of the people who my grandmother taught, and all of them always talk about her as one of the best teachers they ever had because of her attitude and love for her students.
I had teachers who would do anything to help me while I was growing up, and even now, I know I could call some of them if I were in need of help.
They were the teachers that not only stood up to help students when other students were being mean to others, but also those teachers who didn’t let other teachers bully students around.
I had a teacher in high school that could not stand me, and I had no idea for the reason.
One day, she tried to give me a write-up because I was in a club meeting during our 30 minute period we had between second and third period instead of walking around our circle.
The thing about this being wrong of her was that she knew that the club meeting was going on, but she felt the need to barge into the room and make it seem like I was just sitting in that teacher’s room because I didn’t want to walk.
My teacher who’s room I was in and who was in charge of the club, immediately stood up, and told her that I was exactly where I was meant to be and that writing me up would have been wrong because I had done nothing wrong.
They argued back and forth for a bit until my teacher fighting for me told the other teacher to check the calendar where she would find the meeting scheduled.
That teacher eventually looked and had to apologize to me and the other teacher for not only being wrong and mean, but for causing a scene and taking up our time.
A teacher is a lot of times the only person some students have that will take their side, so this year, teachers try to be your students best advocates.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.