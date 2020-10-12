Recently, I have noticed that parts of my personality are starting to change as I get older and mature.
I used to love scary movies. I always said it was my favorite genre of film, however, the last few times I have tried to watch a new horror movie, I find that, in my opinion, the filmmakers took it too far.
I know the point of scary movies is to be scared, and I used to love that feeling. In fact, I still watch older horror movies and get that perfect little spooky scare to put myself in the Halloween mood. But, there is a difference in a good scare, and a movie that disturbs your psyche to the point of insomnia.
One evening after work, I was excited to turn my television on and see that the most recent adaptation of “The Invisible Man” was available to stream. I remember enjoying the 1933 film and wanted to see what modern filmmakers did with the story.
Just in case you are not familiar with the plot of the movie IMBD.com explains it as follows: “when Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”
The film began as expected from trailers and descriptions, but it went off the rails...quickly. I am aware that this is how movies work, and that gore is a part of the horror genre, but I was left speechless and scrambling for the remote to turn it off, something I have never done with a scary movie.
I sat on my couch, scrolling for a palette cleanser and ended up watching children’s cartoons until it was time for bed. Yes, this movie bothered my psyche enough that I needed to watch familiar children’s cartoons to clear my mind.
I know I probably sound much older than my 26 years, complaining about the content of a modern movie, but after attempting to watch the psychological gore on my television screen, I was left not scared, but disturbed.
Now, I also know there is room in the modern film industry for films that are confronting, not comfortable, but I fully believe there should be a warning, more than just an R rating on a movie like this. I am not advocating for a more lenient ‘X’ rating system, but a trigger warning would have been nice.
These are obviously, my opinions, not a fact. The film has seven out of 10 stars on IMBD.com, so I am left to assume most people liked it. I suppose I am in the minority on my opinions.
Usually in October, I try to find the scariest movies I can to watch every evening. My own Octoberfest, of sorts, but this year I will be making changes to my list. I am going to return to some older, classic horror films to put me in a spooky mood with their, in comparison, comforting jump scares.
Perhaps my aversion to horror movies this season has more to do with the state of the world and less to do with my brain making adjustments as I age. I think it could easily be a combination of both factors. This year has aged us all with its constant barrage of fear and hate. While this aging might not include the benefit of maturity, it does change the way we view not just fact, but fiction as well.
