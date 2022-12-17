The real Santa has been getting a lot of help from Bluefield native Terry Lampert with gathering the Christmas wishes of local children.
It happened by accident because Lampert bought a “Victorian era robe and hat,” and he wore it to The Vault one night where he was noticed by city officials.
“After we ate, one of the waitresses came up and asked if she could get a picture with me, and I said ‘Yes, I’d be happy to,’” said Lampert.
Santa heard about this interaction from the city officials and asked them to have Lampert carry out his work in Bluefield since he is so busy at the North Pole.
Lambert said he was happy to take on the role, though it would be difficult that year due to the pandemic being at it’s peak.
“The year I did it, like I said, was during COVID, so we couldn’t have children all in one place,” said Lampert. “Instead, we drove firetrucks all through the area here on the West Virginia side for four hours, and we had the Grinch and an elf. Then, we switched to the Bluefield, Va. firetrucks and drove around the Virginia side for four hours.”
Santa was very happy with the work Lampert had done the first year, so he asked him to help again last year and this year.
Lampert had no issue continuing his work as Santa’s helper as he does a lot of other volunteer work within the community.
“I do what I can for the community in any way, and I am part of the Bluefield Lion’s Club,” he said. “We hand out 215 backpacks every Friday to children that need it for the weekends and that don’t have enough food to eat over the weekend.”
Lampert also added, “I volunteer at food pantries, and I try to do as much as I can because I just like to give back.”
Lampert also portrayed Saint Nicholas at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and told the original story of Santa Claus.
Lampert said he has really enjoyed doing Santa’s work in Bluefield, and his favorite part of it all is getting to listen to the children.
“It’s a great experience to hear their stories and see their happy faces, and their laughter, and their belief in Santa Claus,” he said. “That’s magical because when you quit believing in Santa, the magic is gone.”
Lampert also said he is very impressed with the stories and ideas the children come up with and tell him about.
As one of Santa’s chosen helpers, Lampert dresses as Santa, which really helps bring the magic alive for the kids, and Lampert said he loves it.
“It’s a wonderful feeling, overtime a child gets on your lap or sits beside you, you flash back to when you were a kid and when your parents took you to visit Santa Claus and how wonderful it was,” said Lampert.
He added, “The magic all come back, and it’s like being a kid again.”
In preparation for his job as Santa’s helper, Lampert starts growing his beard out very early in the year to fit the criteria of the role.
“The first year, I started growing my beard out in August, the next year, I started July, and this year I started in June,” said Lampert. “Next year, I’ll start in May, and when I get back to January, I’ll just grow it forever.”
He said he plans to continue his work with Santa until he is unable to anymore.
“I look forward to it every year because it’s a great experience and just a lot of fun,” said Lampert.
Lampert describes being able to talk to the local kids as a “joy,” and he said that others have approached him to tell him that they see the happiness on the children’s faces while talking with Lampert.
“The fire chief has been with me on several occasions, and he said it was such a joy to him to see the children’s faces and hear their questions and some of the answers that I give them,” Lampert said. “It’s just a lot of fun, and the kids are great.”
Not only does Lampert get to talk with the children, but the many of the parents as well.
“I talk to almost as many parents as I do kids, and I think they kind of have the same experience I do and retreat back to their childhood of getting to see Santa Claus, and the magic of it all,” he said.
Lampert said he really does enjoy being able to meet so many in the community while keeping the magic of Christmas and Santa alive.
“It’s a wonderful thing to get to do,” he said.
Another tradition Lampert has added to his role as Santa’s helper is giving a custom coin to each parent and child he interacts with.
“I came across them on Facebook, and I thought they would be a nice thing to give to the kids,” said Lampert. “They have angels, crosses, or hearts on them.”
Lampert said the best part of doing the work is the joy that surrounds all of it.
“Joy goes a long way,” he said. “Bringing joy to the children and magic is so great and important, but the most important part of the holidays that I think is often lost is the birth.”
Lampert said that he feels the materialistic part of Christmas has hidden the important part of it, and he would really like to get back to a time of celebration for the birth.
Lampert also wants kids to remember to be appreciative of every thing they get and of their family because this season is hard for some people.
“It’s better to give than receive,” he said. “Be appreciative of everything you get, of life, and the joy of life.”
