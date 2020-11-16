PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — This Holiday season, Pigeon Forge is offering families free, virtual visits with Santa.
Pigeon Forge is one of the country’s most popular holiday vacation destinations. Located in east Tenn., it is home to Winterfest, an award-winning festival of more than five million holiday lights, Christmastime entertainment, and more than 80 attractions.
However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, they invite families to safely fulfill a cherished holiday tradition with free virtual Santa visits.
These appointments are available Nov. 30 through
Dec. 15, the video calls connect Santa from his North Pole home office to families in the comfort of their own homes, providing a contact-freebut- still-touching alternative to in-person visits this season.
“We understand the holiday season may look different for a lot of families this year, but making Christmastime memories is more important than ever,” Pigeon Forge Executive Director of Tourism Leon Downey said. “We’re grateful that Santa and technology can work together to gift families with the magic of Christmas in a safe, contact-free way.”
In addition, each family who chats with Santa will receive an exclusive ornament to commemorate the special call from the North Pole.
Parents or guardians can register for free at www. MyPigeonForge.com/ Santa. Appointments are available Nov. 30 through Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, excluding Sundays.
Children also have a chance to correspond with Santa via a free personalized letter from Santa. Children can share their Christmas wish list at www. MyPigeonForge.com/ Santa to receive a personalized
letter from Santa.
