I have never been very good at math. This used to be a source of shame for me, all the way from K through 12th. I did my best, I remember all the extra hours spent with my trigonometry teacher after class as she explained the subject the most simple way she could and I still just could not get it. Rewind a few more years back, in fifth grade, I remember a specific day in class, trying to be invisible in math class thinking, “please don’t call on me, please don’t call on me.” Of course, I was called on and I did not know the answer; not because I had not studied or done the homework the night before, but because I could not make my brain understand the series of numbers before me.
I was not a bad student, it just honestly felt like that part of my brain was not firing the way it should. I could write a book report in a half-hour, devour every Nancy Drew novel from my local library in less than one summer, I thrived in Biology class, but as soon as science involved math, aka, chemistry, I lost interest in it because I had resigned myself to the fact that my brain just couldn't wrap itself around it. I still tried, but as soon as those pesky numbers were involved, it all went out the window.
Luckily, by the time I entered high school, I had realized where my brain thrived: in creativity. We did not have a lot of options for classes and I was still required to take those math courses which my friends and teachers helped me through, but even they could see where my life was probably headed. We did not do “Senior Superlatives” in my small school; instead, we chose a word to describe each person in my sixteen-person graduating class. Mine? Creative.
Whether it was creatively written words on a page or the framing of a photo, that is where the neurons in my brain really fired off. I became interested in photography around 13 years old, and after a few photography workshops, for my 16th birthday, my grandparents bought me my first camera, a Nikon D3000. I loved that camera and carried it everywhere. Soon I was the school’s yearbook photographer, as well as doing some portraiture for family and church friends. With the guidance of my father, a photographer and my mother, an artist, I found my niche.
In college, I thrived. I did not party, I studied. During my freshman year I began pursuing an art degree with a focus in photography and a journalism minor. I loved my art classes, even though I have never been a gifted painter or very good at drawing, as long as I put pen, paint, charcoal or pastel to paper and created, my professors were happy. I took classes about art history that year and learned how many had come before me felt they did not fit in with the usual “intellectuals,” but knew they might have something special. After a year in the art school, I would flip my major and minor to focus on journalism, but entering journalism school with an art school mindset helped me thrive there as well. Don’t get me wrong, I had to take a few math and science courses in college, but these 101, required courses had a sense of self-awareness to them. I made A’s in those courses by showing up on time, doing extra credit, coming to the professor’s office hours and continuing to work hard, although the subject matter may not have been clicking in my head.
Since working in journalism, I have also learned that most of us are not good at math, with a few exceptions. We joke about being “right or left-brained” and after hearing this term my whole life, I wanted to look into it further. So, here comes my sworn enemies, math and science. According to Healthline.com, “The human brain is an intricate organ. At approximately 3 pounds, it contains about 100 billion neurons and 100 trillion connections. Your brain is command center of all you think, feel, and do. Your brain is divided into two halves or hemispheres. Within each half, particular regions control certain functions.”
Until I did the research for this column, I thought that Left Brain vs. Right Brain was fact, when in fact, it is a theory. So, according to the Left Brain vs. Right Brain theory, people are either left-brained or right-brained, meaning that one side of their brain is dominant. If you’re mostly analytical and methodical in your thinking, you’re said to be left-brained. If you tend to be more creative or artistic, you’re thought to be right-brained. The theory is based on research by the 1960s psychobiologist and Nobel Prize winner, Roger Sperry. The specifics of Sperry’s research are confusing to me; if I am a right-brained human, according to his research, I should not be good at writing and reading, which would completely destroy my career.
I am not the only one that does not completely believe in the theory. In fact, a team of neuroscientists set out to test this premise and after a two-year analysis, they found no proof that this theory is correct. Magnetic resonance imaging of 1,000 people revealed that the human brain doesn’t actually favor one side over the other. The networks on one side aren’t generally stronger than the networks on the other side. The two hemispheres are tied together by bundles of nerve fibers, creating an information highway. Although the two sides function differently, they work together and complement each other. You do not use only one side of your brain at a time.
In simple terms, personality traits and career-leanings do not equal a right or left-brained person, it is simply different personality traits. Even science cannot really explain why math and chemistry were never my forte, but visual learning and words were, except for the fact that yes, there are two halves of our brains, but they work together.
Since I graduated from Marshall University in 2016, Summa-Cum Laude, I have worked full time in creative fields. I do not mean to brag about my honor roll status, because, as I have learned, most employers do not really care how many honor roll cords I wore as I walked across the stage to receive my diploma. I just want to convey that I really did thrive in a creative setting and worked hard. I started out as a Graphic Designer at a magazine publishing company, I freelanced as a writer for the Gazette-Mail and I worked full-time as a photographer and videographer in Colorado. Eventually, I landed here, at The Bluefield Daily Telegraph where I am the Lifestyles Editor and Associate Editor of Prerogative Magazine, where most of my job is to be creative. The number of times I have told myself, family and friends that I wish I could go back in time and tell that frustrated fifth-grader, eleventh grader, etc. that it does, indeed, get better, are countless. So, if you, your child, or grandchild are struggling with a certain subject, be sure to encourage them that they will find their niche, it just may take some time.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
