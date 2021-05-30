PRINCETON — The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) approved an ‘Our Town’ grant for the RiffRaff Arts Collective (RRAC), one of 63 grants approved in small towns nationwide.
The grant will support the NEA’s “We Need to Talk,” project in Princeton, a movement using music videos and documentary “shorts” to build bridges and promote community healing. In addition, the grant will support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes and ultimately laying the groundwork for sustainable systems change.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to work towards a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce this Our Town funding. These awards will support cross-sector partnerships such as the one lead by RiffRaff Arts Collective that demonstrate the power of the arts to help communities create a better future for themselves,” NEA Acting Chairman, Ann Eilers said.
“We have been doing this work for 17 years now in our community and we have always been artists and creatives,” Co-Founder and Executive Director of RRAC Lori McKinney said. “Everyone that has been involved with us and those of us who have been spearheading all of this work has been driven to use music and the arts to bring people together, bring joy, bring human connection and improve the quality of life for people.”
We Need to Talk builds on established cultural infrastructure and a community of gifted artists who have been working for 16 years in downtown Princeton to bring about change through music and the arts. After economic downturns in Princeton, RRAC planted roots in a historic structure when downtown was at 80 percent vacancy and fueled by relentless optimism, pumped life into the neighborhood.
From various projects such as Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival and All Together Arts Week to 2013’s partnership between RAAC and local nonprofit, Community Collections and The City of Princeton Renaissance Project, the RRAC has demonstrated the arts as a force for economic transition.
“This whole movement that we have was started and is centered around, or fueled by music and our love for using music as a tool to bring people together and to provoke positive change,” McKinney said. “We have always known that we wanted to help heal and really help our community and the world around us move forward. We recognize that music and art are the primary tools to do that.”
“Mercer Street Grassroots District” is now flourishing with life and nearing maximum capacity. This arts-driven transformation has become a model, and RRAC developed the Create Your State program to share this knowledge and empower other communities. The musical, multi-media program has traveled to 25 WV towns and a dozen events around Appalachia, offering ongoing mentorship to participants.
With the help of this new grant, the RRAC is ready to deepen its practice and use the power of the arts to create a culture of listening, broaden civic engagement, and make their town a more inclusive place.
“When people are brought together in joy, it shifts everything,” McKinney said. “I also recognize storytelling as a means to achieve peace, because when we listen to each other, we connect and if we are connected, we can understand each other. When we have an understanding, that is what leads to peace and being able to live in harmony with each other. The notion of storytelling is ingrained in our heritage and culture here in West Virginia, we are natural storytellers. We are just looking at using that art of storytelling and the art of music to be able to humanize some issues, complicated issues, and just stoke some compassion.”
McKinney said she believes much of the conflict we see online, would not transfer to in-person interactions.
“I think people are behind their keyboard, and they are not thinking about the humans on the other side of the keyboard and the other side of these divisive issues. All of the conflict, the hatred and the nastiness of the time we are living in, people have just gotten so divisive and hateful. I think we have forgotten the human sides of this issue,” McKinney said. “For example, if you found yourself on the side of the road, and someone had a car accident or something, and they are in need, every one of us would rush to do anything we could to help the situation. We would not care what side of the political spectrum that anyone that is there is on, we just naturally come together to do good.”
To bridge this divide RRAC will lead the creation of music videos and docs-shorts empowering community members to tell their stories and speak out about issues they feel passionate about. The pieces will feature original music by local artists with themes of change and empowerment, and docu-shorts will explore issues that inspired their creation.
“We are going to be creating music videos and short documentaries. We are going to be making eight of them over the course of two years. At least, four per year and they are going to be cinematic quality, full-on produced music videos with original music, that was written in the community and the songs are going to be about things that matter,” McKinney said. “A big part of that is that we just want creative people and artists to be more involved with civics. The National Endowment for the Arts and lots of national organizations recognize that creative people in our community have a lot to offer and when they get involved in city government, kind of like I did, there is a lot that can happen. It is kind of like building bridges with our city government and creative people in our community, and so, we will be showcasing them quarterly at city council meetings and letting the council get to know the artists.”
McKinney said the idea is not to solve all the community’s problems in one screening and discussion, but to share lived experiences around the subject matter. In addition, experts on each topic will be involved in each discussion.
“We will also have subject matter experts there, so for instance, if we are talking about drug abuse, we will have subject matter experts around that topic present. If we are talking about suicide prevention, we will have experts in that area who understand how to hold that conversation, so trauma-informed experts so will not just be us having a conversation, it will be a facilitated conversation,” McKinney said. “The idea is that there might be people out there that think they are alone and they do not realize there are other people in the community that have had similar struggles, or might need resource connections. Specifically, talking about drug abuse or suicide prevention, we will be able to plug people into networks of support that they might need.”
The pieces will be showcased and followed by discussion quarterly at City Hall during council meetings, on WVVA as a part of their Sunday morning program, “In Focus,” as part of RRAC’s annual arts programming and at special Community Conversations throughout the two-year grant period.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of NEA, this is a true milestone for us after 17 years of work. It is wonderful to be embraced and fueled to bring our creativity to this next level we’ve been envisioning,” McKinney said. “We designed this project to empower and uplift voices in our community that need to be heard, sharing stories through the powerful medium of a music video. We believe in the power of music to heal, and we know that these works of art and community conversation experiences are going to connect people and inspire empathy and compassion. The timing is right, and we’re so ready for this.”
To find out more about RiffRaff Arts Collective, visit www.theriffraff.net. For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.