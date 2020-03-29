My dear readers, I am writing to you from the comfort of my own home. In last week's column, I addressed the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time in this section. Since then, the situation in the United States has escalated. Everyone is encouraged to work from home if they can and I feel so privileged that I can work from home, to a certain extent. I will have to go into the office to layout pages and design, but I can write from here.
On day two of self-quarantine with my dog, I find myself so grateful for my home. It is my safe place, now more than ever. In the midst of the chaos of the current world, I find solace in my house. During every thunderstorm when I was a child, my mom would always tell me to be grateful to have a roof over our heads, because not everyone has that. I honestly think that is one of the reasons I am love thunderstorms; there is a feeling of nostalgia and gratefulness for a roof over my head.
This house, in particular, is my favorite I've lived in, aside from my childhood home. I do not want to publish my own address, but I live in a beautiful area here. I love the sunlight that pours through the windows, feeding my plants with its rays. Our home is where my dog, Zooey feels most comfortable. Yesterday she was a bit confused as to why I was here and did interrupt a few interviews with her barking, but everyone is very understanding of everyone else's inconveniences right now. Today, Zooey is just calm, this is her new normal already. I admire her ability to adapt.
In the midst of social media posts about toilet paper shortages and people fighting over items in grocery stores, I've been blessed enough to also see stories of the beauty of humanity.
I cried when the videos of Italians singing to one another from their balconies in a full quarantine. People find a way to connect, we are a resilient species, aren't we?
More videos and photos continued to surface of people connecting to one another while practicing social distancing. A video from Greece showed a fitness instructor doing a workout tutorial in the middle of a square of apartments. Following CDC guidelines, but giving his neighbors some much-needed exercise. It was inspiring to see people doing jumping jacks with him through their apartment windows.
Another story I heard was not from a viral video post, but a friend of mine. He was out getting groceries for his family and approached the check out counter to find that his family's food had been paid for by the man in front of him, about $150 worth of food. He told the man that was nice of him, but he didn't have to, the man insisted. He wouldn't let him pay him back. In a text message, my friend told me, "I told him I'm grabbing groceries for my family while I'm in town because I'm healthy and did not want them going out. Mom and dad are older and mom has bad lungs. Then he said this is a great community here and that we have to look out for one another. He said you're welcome just pay it forward when you can. So I said absolutely will do, shook his hand, despite the warnings everywhere and walked out. I put the groceries away in the car then made a little bag with some beans and crackers and other stuff added $10 to the bag and walked back to the homeless guy outside of the store. I wished him luck and to stay safe."
We live in a very strange world right now, but we can still be good to one another. We can still be kind, we can reach out and help those who may be more vulnerable than ourselves. In addition, we live in a digital age, which can be a strain, but in these times, we can use it to connect with loved ones while still practicing social distancing. FaceTime and Skype are our best friends right now. Connect with each other, from a safe distance and let us all try to have each other's backs.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.