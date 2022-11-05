FAYETTEVILLE – Linda Laughery found her passion in activities at Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Now, after 23 years in her role, she is being recognized for her contributions to the profession in West Virginia.
Laughery was presented with the 2022 David Scarberry Award by the West Virginia Activity Professional Association (APA) at the organization’s annual conference in Vienna, WV.
WVAPA presents The David Scarberry Award to activities professionals who have made outstanding contributions and sacrifices in support of the activities profession. Scarberry was one of the founding members of WVAPA and was instrumental in the effort to bring the position of activities director to a professional level.
Unfortunately, Scarberry passed away at a young age and never saw WVAPA or the activity profession grow as he envisioned. Now, it is up to passionate activities professionals like Laughery to continue his mission.
Laughery joined the team at Fayette NRC in 1999 as an activities assistant before quickly moving to her current position as director. In her role, Laughery is responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing activity programs for residents at Fayette NRC to enjoy.
“I enjoy working with the elderly, making smiles and memories,” Laughery said. “They make every day special. They teach us about compassion and care, and they appreciate everything done for them. They teach us the value of kind words and how a smile can brighten your day.”
Fayette NRC Executive Director Susan Richmond said she nominated Laughery for the award because of her love for the residents.
“She goes above and beyond every single day to make sure the residents are happy,” Richmond said. “She’s always upbeat and promotes a positive vibe throughout the facility. She makes the residents laugh by acting silly or dressing up for different occasions. She knows the residents and families well and has established a family bond with each of them.”
Richmond said Laughery is known for being a team player and always willing to lend a hand.
“Fayette NRC is very special,” Laughery said. “We are a family. We live, laugh and love together. We are a compassionate and caring team, working to make every day memorable and live up to our mission
statement ‘to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth and individuality, dignity and respect.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.