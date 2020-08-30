August 30 is the 242nd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar. 123 days remain until the end of the year. What are we going to do with those 123 days?
There is no question about it, 2020 is a year that will go down in history. We have spent 242 days in fear, isolation, or both. We could easily continue to wish away this year and plan for 2021, but what if instead, we use those 123 days to make improvements.
I could tell you about all the articles I have read about the psychological effects of a year like this on a population, but having lived through it, you already know. Anxiety rules many of our minds as we attempt to navigate the new normal...which can change at the drop of a hat.
The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, published a Review of the psychological impact of quarantine using three electronic databases. Of 3,166 papers found, they included 24 in a Review entitled, “The psychological impact quarantine and how to reduce it: rapid review of the evidence,” published on March 14, 2020. That report states, “Most reviewed studies reported negative psychological effects including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion, and anger. Stressors included longer quarantine duration, infection fears, frustration, boredom, inadequate supplies, inadequate information, financial loss, and stigma. Some researchers have suggested long-lasting effects. In situations where quarantine is deemed necessary, officials should quarantine individuals for no longer than required, provide clear rationale for quarantine and information about protocols, and ensure sufficient supplies are provided. Appeals to altruism by reminding the public about the benefits of quarantine to wider society can be favorable.”
This article was published in March. I write to you from the month of August, facing the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus in the United States. In W.Va., teachers and students wonder from day to day which “color” their counties will be designated and what that means to their reopening plans. The rest of us are exhausted with the constant uptick of numbers and the constant fear. We may have grown complacent, but there is still time to change that...123 days.
As many times as this has been repeated, I’d like to remind you that it is okay not to be okay. It is okay to be angry and frustrated. It is okay to be exhausted all the time. How else are our minds supposed to react to constant changes in the way we operate in the world?
There are 123 days left in 2020. We can chose to cement this year in our history books as an awful, hateful and angry year. Or, we could use a little something built into all of us called, compassion. We could use our compassion for our fellow humans, compassion for the animals left homeless because of the pandemic, compassion for our essential workers who have not stopped working to keep us going for 242 days, and, surprisingly enough, compassionate toward yourself.
We can all have a tendency to be too hard on ourselves, but this year is not the year to hold anger in your heart for yourself. Once you are compassionate toward yourself, you’ll find yourself immediately more compassionate toward others. Take it from me, I started being nicer to myself about a month ago and it has already started to change my outlook.
I am not an expert in mental health, I am not a medical professional and most importantly, I am not trying to tell you how to live your life. I am just a journalist who has watched this year play out. I am simply suggesting that we have 123 days to change how history might look back at 2020. Was it the year the world crashed and burned while we screamed at each other? Or, is it the year that we decide to put aside differences and come together as the human race and overcome together. We have 123 days to decide.
Emily Rice
