As an athlete throughout my youth all the way into early adulthood with college sports, being active and working out was a pretty regular thing for me.
Running, core workouts, and some weight lifting were all fairly routine things that I did every week to the point that I feel as though I have burnt out on motivation to continue it.
Since graduating college and ending my athletic career, I haven’t been working out, but I am starting to feel as though I should start back.
I have always been very used to being in-shape and fit, and now, I am not in the same shape that I had been the majority of my life.
The hard part of getting back into shape for me is finding the motivation to actually go to the gym and workout.
I am at the point of my life when I am just so tired after work and don’t want to do anything afterwards.
The rule to create habits in your life that I have always heard is that if you do something everyday for two weeks, then it will stick and become routine.
I’m not sure of the validity of this rule as I have never tested it, but I’m not sure that I would want to create the routine of working out every day.
The goal that I see myself setting is working out three or four day out of the week.
I see over social media many former college athletes continue working out after ending their sports careers because it is something that had just always done.
I’m not sure if there are any other athletes that have experienced the same kind of burn out on fitness and exercise.
I know athletes that have burnt out on their sports throughout their youth.
I have had friends quit sports because of exhaustion with the schedule, disagreements with coaches or teammates, and to focus more on social lives because being an athlete is a very demanding lifestyle.
My burnout of athletics really became prevalent during my junior year of college because of the coach that I had.
He was very unsupportive and degrading to me and many others on the team.
As that behavior continued throughout my junior and senior year of college, I had just become completely exhausted of even being in the gym.
Before this, volleyball has been my favorite thing to do, and it still is something that I love; however, my experience caused me to loathe having to go to practices, games, and workouts.
I’m not sure if this is a subconscious block keeping me from being able to motivate myself to work out, but I’m sure it doesn’t help.
Another thing that keeps me from the gym is that I don’t feel comfortable in a public gym as I had always mostly worked out in school facilities.
I am also not someone who knows a lot of correlating workouts to do as coaches and trainers were the ones who usually developed workout plans.
This is something that I have had other friends also tell me holds them back from joining a gym.
It’s one thing to make it to the gym, but it’s a whole other thing when you are making up the workout yourself, especially if creating workout plans is not something that you do on the regular.
I think if I can work the confidence and motivation up to make it the gym, I will be able to create the routine.
The hardest part is getting past the mental challenges rather than the physical ones.
My goal is to begin doing cardio and core workouts again to stay fit and in-shape.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
