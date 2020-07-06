BLUEFIELD — Bluefieldian, Debra Tabor’s first book was published by NeMours Publishers on June 3 after years of work. Tabor wanted to honor the women of Appalachia in her work and in just the first few chapters of her new book, ‘Raspberries and Romeo Days,’ many women of Appalachia will hear an echo of their own voices and the voices of the women who raised them.
Tabor is an accomplished journalist, award-winning teacher, state champion coach, mother, daughter and beloved friend of the community. She graduated from Graham High School in 1986, in the same class as Joe Cundiff, a happy accident that would grow into a lifelong friendship.
“I read his book and I told him about how I used to write and he said, ‘you can go back to that, it is never too late.’ I had two novels finished from years ago, ‘Raspberries and Romeo Days’ is actually the second one, but published first,” Tabor said. “I grew up here in Falls Mills, road the streets of Bluefield, listened to J104 and all that stuff. I spent a year at Bluefield State College, then I got married and my husband was in the Air Force, so we moved to Texas where I finished up my degrees at the University Texas, in San Antonio. I did a double major in English and History. My plan was to go right into teaching, but they do a different certification there in Texas.”
A few years later, Tabor would relocate to Asheboro, N.C. where she started as a correspondent for The Observer newspaper. She worked her way up from obituary clerk to crime beat and advertising copy. At this time, she had already started writing her next book to be published, ‘Scenes and Moments.’
“I started daydreaming about writing books in my major British writers class,” Tabor said. “I made notes with notebooks and things. Things would play in my head, like a movie. I think the class that really hit home with me there was my American Novel Class and how my professor would break things down and dissect. I just loved reading and stories and everything. I started daydreaming a lot and writing things down and before I left Texas, I had started the first couple hundred pages of Scenes and Moments.”
In 1994, Tabor finished her second book and moved back home to Bluefield to spend time with her family.
“My grandmother had Alzheimer’s, my parents were here, I wanted my daughter to be around family because I had been away,” Tabor said. “I had the opportunity to be here and help out with my grandmother who was very near and dear to me. I spent a lot of time with her growing up and with my great aunts.”
Tabor said that some of the ladies in her books reflect the characteristics and character of her great aunts.
“I always loved to talk to kids and older people for my human interest stories at The Observer because they are probably the most genuine and honest people, not that other people are not,” Tabor said.
When Tabor finished the book in 1993, she started looking for publishers or an agent and sent out at least 50 query letters. Soon, life became too busy and she focused on her family and teaching career. However, her high school friend, Joe Cundiff was there to remind her that it was never too late, and even writing for just ten minutes per day can help a busy author.
“Anyway, I did that, and life got busy with work, and for me, in journalism, you write all day and I had a child and I was doing a lot of other things, you don’t have time to write. One of the things Joe told me was to write for just ten minutes per day, that is something,” Tabor said. “I cannot say enough about Joe’s encouragement, which I think we need as writers and journalists, any endeavor focused on human nature, you have someone who needs teachers.”
Tabor completed two books by the time she was 28 years old. She decided to return to school, at Bluefield College to receive her education degree, not just her teaching certification. In addition, she gave birth to two more daughters at this time and soon, life got busy again.
“I got busy with life, I got busy with teaching, this is my 20th year teaching in English,” Tabor said. “I would fiddle with writing, but things happen in life where you just get too busy. I mean, that is no excuse but for me, I got too busy. But this encounter, with this other writer, Joe, and the encouragement spurned something and I went back to my floppy disk. I did not have a disk drive for it these days, so I ordered one. I started downloading everything and sent him the first few chapters to see what he thought. And he said that he wanted me to get in touch with his editor.”
Soon, Tabor was working with an editor, Jenny Yonkman-Bangma, who she calls “marvelous.” She said writing alongside Yonkman-Bangma was a joy and learning experience. “It is great to have an editor who is consistent like you are. They look and they make notes and catch things,” she said. “I like that kind of connection and closure on those, it is great to have a voice you bounce back and forth with. It is important that if your editor pushes you to change things, you can grow as a writer.”
“I set a goal, that I would everything I wanted to polish before she looked. Mind you, the book was pretty much finished, I sent it to Jenny finished, from my end my first lap around,” Tabor said. “She was editing and we were working together. I told her that I would love to have it out by the end of May because I needed to set a goal, a deadline. I suppose that is just ingrained from journalism. I knew that if I did not follow the inspirations, that they would die, but now with the writing, with the third novel, it just flows like crazy.”
This writing “flow” has always lived in Tabor’s head. “Well, I think since I was a kid, I have always had an active imagination. I would teach my stuffed animal school with my Barbie dolls when I was a kid,” Tabor said. “I had a love of words and I think there are certain things that you can read and you see the art and puzzle to it, that is what I try to teach my kids with writing.”
According to a press release, the story of ‘Raspberries & Romeo Days,’ begins in the mid-nineties, and takes place mostly in southern and central Virginia, traveling back in time to explore the deeply ingrained Appalachian culture of the era. It is a powerful story highlighting the strength of women, empowered by their collective courage, and the bonds that unite them.
“One thing I learned early on was to write what you know. I know people from here, I know how people talk, I am familiar with Appalachia,” Tabor said. “I want to celebrate the people of southwest Va., southern W.Va. and central Va. because having lived away, I get so upset when people automatically stereotype Appalachia. I do not know why they think down of people that are from rural areas...actually in the third book, one character gets her start in McDowell County. I want to show a good human side, an intelligent side, good character, real people, but not necessarily the bad side of people, what everyone stereotypes.”
Tabor said that while writing ‘Raspberries and Romeo Days,’ she kept in mind that the book is female-based and about the strength of women.
“I think you need to value your female friends and cultivate those genuine quality relationships,” Tabor said. “It may not be the person that you were in a sorority with in college, but it might be that lady you meet that lives next door and you do not have a lot in common, but you connect and that is kind of what happens in the book. It is women adding strength to other women, not because it is good for them, because it is the right thing to do.”
In the book, the father figures symbolize the bad in the world and how society deals with those issues.
“I think it is symbolic in this book, even though it was written some time ago, the father figures symbolize the bad in the world and how we deal with it,” Tabor said. “I did not intentionally do that, but it adds up as I was going through the book. I had a great dad, but I think they are symbolic because of the strength of the women and the friendships they cultivate.”
When asked what the main takeaway of the book is, Tabor continues to highlight female friendships. “The importance of relationships between women and how we can make each other stronger,” she said. “I love the whole aspect of this being in a town, that there are traditions, neighborhoods and small-town living. I think that is something that is kind of disappearing.”
Tabor is a graduate of Graham High School, The University of Texas at San Antonio, and Bluefield College. As an educator, Tabor has inspired her love of books and passion for the craft of writing with countless students. With the release of her first novel, she is able to share that passion beyond the classroom. The creation and evolution of this book have spanned decades and represent Tabor’s relentless pursuit of the art of writing.
According to a press release, this is only the beginning, as Tabor has completed her second novel, ‘Scenes & Moments,’ now in editorial review. Her third novel, ‘Moonbeams and Madness,’ is in process, while book four is in the early stages of outline.
Find Tabor online at debratabor.com or on social media. Raspberries and Romeo Days is available for purchase on Amazon.com.
