RADFORD — Robert Hoover, Ed.D, will join the Radford University leadership team as vice president for finance and administration, effective March 1, 2023. Hoover most recently served as the senior associate dean for administration and chief financial officer at the University of Virginia, McIntire School of Commerce, and previously was associate dean for finance and administration at Emory University, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing in Atlanta. He brings extensive experience in higher education finance and operations, as well as a background in admissions and student services.
"Robert will be an excellent addition to the university's leadership team," said Bret Danilowicz, Ph.D., president of Radford University. "His student-first approach to planning and operations is a superb fit for Radford, and he has a proven track record of leadership that is centered on effective collaboration and evidence-based decision making."
Hoover earned an executive doctorate in higher education management at the University of Georgia in Athens. He received an MBA and B.S. in business administration at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. He has served the University of Virginia as part of its Finance Strategic Transformation Leadership Council, the University Financial Model (UFM) 2.0 Review Committee, and the Organizational Excellence Leadership Council.
"Over the last eight years, Robert's strategic approach at McIntire has helped the school enhance its operational effectiveness," said Danilowicz. "Stemming from his record of creativity and a team-based approach to leadership, he will be extremely valuable to the university as we work toward our strategic goals at both the main campus and Radford University Carilion."
Hoover will take over for Stephanie Jennelle, interim vice president of finance and administration, who has served in this capacity since March 10, 2022.
"All of us at Radford University are extremely grateful to Stephanie for her outstanding leadership over the past year," said Danilowicz. "I look forward to working with her as she continues in the role of associate vice president for finance and university controller."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.