ATHENS — The Concord University Department of Business has announced winners in the 28th Concord Business Challenge.
Overall school winners are First Place, Princeton Senior High School; Second Place, Greenbrier East High School; and Third Place, Bluefield High School.
The winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony by Dr. Susan Robinett, Chair of the Department of Business. The ceremony was broadcast live via Facebook and livestreamed on the Concord YouTube channel. To view an archived copy of the event visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPg3CpXPO5U.
The Concord Business Challenge (CBC) gives high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to test their business knowledge base. The event traditionally takes place on Concord’s Athens campus, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students participated virtually for the 28th competition.
More than 260 West Virginia and Virginia students representing ten schools were registered to compete. Participating schools include: Bland County High School, Bluefield High School, Princeton Senior High School, Mercer County Technical Education Center, Fayette Institute of Technology, Independence High School, Woodrow Wilson High School, Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier West High School and Monroe County Technical Center.
Along with the overall school winners, awards for each challenge exam and scholarship winners were announced during the virtual ceremony. Recipients of $4000 Concord University scholarships are Samvat Yadav from Princeton Senior High School and Nicole Cochran from Greenbrier East High School.
Winners of $1000 scholarships to Concord University are: Shawn Hale, Mercer County Technical Education Center; Bradford Hurt, Princeton Senior High School; Landon McCarty, Princeton Senior High School; Elijah Bauer, Princeton Senior High School; Xander Lewis, Monroe County Technical Center; Carolina Disney, Princeton Senior High School; Cadence Stewart, Greenbrier East High School; Timothy Riffe, Independence High School; Jamey Shrieves, Monroe County Technical Center; and Erica Hartwell, Princeton Senior High School.
Individual winners listed by school are:
BLUEFIELD HIGH SCHOOL: Aaliyah Paynter, 1st place, Business Plan, 1st place, CBC Logo and Slogan, 2nd place, Management Principles, 2nd place, Business Communication.
PRINCETON SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Reagan Southers 2nd place, Accounting; Samvat Yadav, 1st place, Business Finance, 2nd place, Business Plan, 1st place, Management Principles; Elijah Bauer, 2nd place, Microsoft Office Concepts; Bradford Hurt, 1st place, Business Mathematics; Dylan Cline, 2nd place, Business Mathematics, 1st place, Business Communication; Josiah Malachowsky, 3rd place, Business Mathematics; Kate Smith, 3rd place, Business Plan; Alexandra Kent, 1st place, Current Business Events; Michael Wanzer, 1st place, Economics; Tori Buckner, 2nd place, Economics; Landon McCarty, 2nd place, Marketing Principles.
INDEPENDENCE HIGH SCHOOL: Peyton Stump, 3rd place, Microsoft Office Concepts; Timothy Riffe, 3rd place, Business Communication; Makaila Bolen, 3rd place, Hospitality Management; Jonathan Mills, 3rd place, Economics.
WOODROW WILSON HIGH SCHOOL: Deleah Gill, 2nd place CBC Logo and Slogan; Stanley Martin, 2nd place, Current Business Events; Duarte McDowell, 3rd place, Business Finance.
FAYETTE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY: Loretta Moses-Wolfe, 3rd place, Management Principles.
GREENBRIER EAST HIGH SCHOOL: Alondra Lopez, 3rd place, CBC Logo and Slogan; Drew Beverage, 3rd place, Accounting; Alexandria Wills, 1st place, Hospitality Management; Cadence Stewart, 2nd place, Business Finance; Ryan Meadows, 1st place, Marketing Principles; Nicole Cochran, 1st place, Accounting.
GREENBRIER WEST HIGH SCHOOL: Jacob Murphy, 3rd place, Current Business Events; Olivia Goins, 1st place, Microsoft Office Concepts.
MERCER COUNTY TECHNICAL EDUCATION CENTER: Shawn Hale, 3rd place, Economics.
BLAND COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Abigail Rasnake, 2nd place, Hospitality Management.
