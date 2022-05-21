PSHS honor roll
Princeton Senior High School announces the following students to their fifth period honor roll for the 2021/22 school year:
12th Grade:
“A” — Jenna Abdalrahman; Aidan Ash; Erica Baker; Elijah Bauer; Kinte Beckford; Rachel Belcher; Sadie Boggess; Camillia Brett; Josiah Buckner; Hannah Catron; Alexis Colbird; Justin Cregger; Addie Cyrus; Dakotah Dalton; Alex Davis; Kasey Davis; Tyler Dye; Andrea Graham; Audrey Henderson; Abigail Jenkins; Jada Knuckles; Nathan Lilly; Sophia Lipscomb; Jakayla Mathews; Landon McCarty; Haylie McPherson; Ethan Nelson; Lauren Parish; Kelsey Peak; Raegan Poole; Mary Powell; Martha Anne O. Roesell; Erica J. Sheppard; Logan S. Shilling; Katherine A. Smith; Logan Smith; Sophie Stanley; Aliyah Taylor; Avery Thompson; Savannah Walker; Jonathan Wellman; Emily Worley; Samvat Yadav
“A/B” — Destiny Akers; Brianna Alley; Julia Bailey; Mason Bolton; Dean Brendlinger; Aaron Brooks; Ashton Burgess; Isabella Burns; Joniyah Burroughs; Reece Burton; Peyton Clemmons; Dylan Cline; Noah Conley; Gracie Finley; Adain Green; Cassandra Green; Jeanette Lester; Stephen Matthews; Jacob McClure; Tremayne McConnell; Jessie Meadows; Chase Moore; Kylee O’Dell; Lilly Palmer; Karmellia Perkins; Rebecca Pruett; Skylur Rice; Hope Riley; Kelsey A. Robinett; Brandon J. Sheppard; Michael Stapleton; Spencer Turner; Brycen Wall; Madison Walters; Michael Wanzer; Taylor Weeks; Ivory Wood; Emma Workman
11th Grade:
“A” — Taryn Bailey; Kimberly Bane; Tori Basham; Sierra Blankenship; Destiny Bowles; Ellianah Burgess; Loren Burner; Breanna Camp; Natalia Carl; Emeli Cline; Kaden Cline; Abigail Coffey; Kylie Conner; Emma Furches; Ashanti Greene; Cierra Hall; Mason Hatfield; Bradford Hurt; Meadow Hyder; Jacob Lambert; David Lewis; Ethan Lusk; Avery Malachowsky; John Meachum; Taylor Meade; Brooke Pinter; Lily Powell; Khamrin Proffitt; Brooklynn Reed; Maghan Roberts; Olivia Ross; Ayanna Sawyer; Isaac Shafer; Alyssa Sizemore; Reagan Southers; Autumn Sparks; Alexandria Thomas; Sara Tibbs
“A/B” — Kaden Adams; Kristlynn Addison; Owen Bailey; Mason Brookman; Tori Buckner; Bryson Canterbury; Samantha Chericozzi; Cloita Chinsolo; Jackson Cline; Kalyn Davis; Mahala Finley; Melissa Foskett; Casey Geso; Addison Guill; Halie Gunnoe; Haley Guzardo; Brock Halsey; Jena Howell; Trixie Irenea; Alexander Kent; Gavin Kime; Consuello Lopez; Madison Mcvey; Isabella Mullens; Jakob Owens; Alan Pendleton; Kiara Porterfield; Madison Powers; Brodee Rice; Andrew Rotenberry; Jocelynn Sanders; Treasure Saunders; Savanna Sawyer; Carolyn Shaffer; Hannah Smith; Stacy Stapleton; Abigail Vest; Jared Watson; Rosa Williams; Anissa Wimmer
10th Grade:
“A” — Devin Adkins; Brandon Anderson; Ethan Cary; Sarah Cooper; Matthew Counts; Daniel Creer; Michael Holliday; Abigail Jenkins; Savannah Knight; Peyton Pedigo; Brooke Posey; Reece Rhodes; Riley Riggs; Kenneth ‘Isaiah’ Skeens; Makira Taylor; Noah Thornhill; Madison Walker; Hannah Wingle
“A/B” — Patrick Anderson; Ava Bane; Emily Booth; Nickolas Camp; Caleb Chapman; Hannah Clay; Blake Cocus; Jayda Cosby; Cadence Driscoll; Lottie East; Abigail Ganoe; Kayleigh Gonzin; Steven Howell; Heidi Inscore; Randall Manayao; Wyatt Meadows; Lyndzee Metz; Malia Powell; Chase Smith; Caleb Steele; Kaitlyn Steele; Gavin Stover; Madison Stull; Abigail Wood
9th Grade:
“A” — Brandon Akers; Nicholas Bailey; Keyara Bugg; Caroletta Cardwell; Tristen Cline; Leah Croy; Richard Davis; Mason Dillon; Nathan Dinger; Jeremy Flanigan; Jesse Golden; Courtney Guzardo; Carley Hurt; Hailey Hylton; McKinley Leffel; Austin Lilly; Kaitlyn Lowe; Marquel Lowe; Channing McRae; Logan McVey; Emme Morrison; Jaycee Pritchett; Kayla Robinson; Nadia Rowe; Makayla Salem; Addisyn J. Sarver; Wyatt Stanley; Ty Thompson; Paulene Tinio; Dakota Walters; James (Gene) Washington; Chance Watkins
“A/B” — Charleigh Adkins; Drake Aliff; Adrian Anderson; Brooklyn Arrowood; Rory Bailey; Isaac Basile; Bethany Bayle; Brooke Bennett; Aaron Blankenship; Ayden Buckner; Bryce Burgess; Lillian Burns; Derek Caldwell; Erin Campbell; Kandon Christian; Holly Cole; Asia Collins; Nathan Craddock; Lexus Engan-Wiler; Malachi Hall; Nathaniel Hambrick; Dewayne Hamm; Audriauna Hatcher; Savannah Hayes; Jaden Helmandollar; Emilie Hogate; A’Marvion Howard; Kaylee Hudson; Zackary Jenkins; Hayden Jones; Lucas Jones; Rileigh Kessler; Kaitlynn Lester; Isabella McKinney; Aiden Miller; Zachary Neal; Omar Peavy; Samuel Pendergrass; Antionette Prewitt; Makenli Roberts; Don J. Rompon II; Hailey R. Shelton; Destinee L. Sims; Abigail G. Sparks; Richard Stowers; Michael Whittaker; Makaylee Wright
Local CU graduates
Concord University announces the following area students as cadidiates for graduation for the Spring 2022 semester:
MASTER’S CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION — WV
ATHENS: Lauren Nicole Bethel, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Lauren Amanda Phillips, Master of Arts in Health Promotion
BLUEFIELD: Vanita Rachae Dowell, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Justin Tyler Lightfoot, Master of Education; Jessica Marie McConnell, Master of Social Work; Amber Monroe, Master of Social Work; Kristen Janelle Williams, Master of Social Work
CAMP CREEK: Lola Elizabeth McKinney, Master of Social Work
GAP MILLS: Erica Jo Brownfield, Master of Social Work
LINDSIDE: Samantha McKinney, Master of Social Work
MONTCALM: Destiny Nicole Clemins, Master of Social Work
PETERSTOWN: Tanya Lynn Jewell, Master of Education; Katherine Leigh Mann, Master of Education
PRINCETON: Tabitha Austin, Master of Education; Shyann Marie Carr, Master of Education; Heather Michelle Haynes, Master of Education; Matthew V. Thomas, Master of Education; Troy M. Walker, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Jessica Whitt, Master of Social Work
ROCK: Loressa Mae Bouldin, Master of Education
SWITCHBACK: Aaron Wayne Fowler, Master of Education
UNION: Adam M. Neel, Master of Education
OUT-OF-STATE
BLUEFIELD, VIRGINIA: Jade Elaine Dixon, Master of Social Work; Nathan Ray Lawson, Master of Education
CEDAR BLUFF, VIRGINIA: Shirley Wilson, Master of Social Work
NARROWS, VIRGINIA: Rachel Caitlin Riggs, Master of Education; Denise Lynn Ward, Master of Education
NORTH TAZEWELL, VIRGINIA: Gabrielle Rene Cline, Master of Business Administration
PEARISBURG, VIRGINIA: Christopher Smallwood, Master of Social Work
UNDERGRADUATE CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION — WV
ALDERSON: Catherine Ruth Boyd, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Matthew Colin Harvey, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Skyler Nekole McCallister, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude
ATHENS: Elizabeth Carey, Bachelor of Arts, Field Honors in Advertising/Graphic Design; Joseph Dart, Bachelor of Science in Education; Sydney L. Philpott, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Cum Laude; Steven R. Pugh, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Phelicity Robinson, Bachelor of Arts
BERWIND: Kimberley Ann Click, Bachelor of Science
BLUEFIELD: Joseph Ian Addison, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Joseph D. Barton, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Erin Carene Duffy, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Colton Elliott Lively, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Megan LouAnn McGraw, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Ciara McKee, Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Science; Mark Richard Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Madison Nicole Shanklin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kiersten Nichelle Thomason, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
LERONA: Tara James, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Hunter Mitchelson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
OAKVALE: William Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Education
PANTHER: Hunter Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Magna Cum Laude
PETERSTOWN: Kiera Conner, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Christopher Dunn, Bachelor of Science; Kelli Elizaveta Ellison, Bachelor of Science, Field Honors in Sociology Criminology Emphasis, Bachelor of Science; Haley Lawrence, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Chloe Martin King, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Kaylin Shelton, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude;
PRINCETON: Joycelina Nicole Baker, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Daniel C. Baldwin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Abigail Billings, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Hallie Carr, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Katherine Elizabeth Curran, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Danielle Lorene Damewood, Bachelor of Social Work; Breanne N. Fields, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Madeline Kate Hawkins, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Delissa Jo Marie Haynes, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Austin Hazelwood, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Samantha Ann Hazelwood, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Alexis Jennings, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brendon Jacob Jones, Bachelor of Science; Samantha B. Juba, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Kristin N. Kelly, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Brittany Ann Long, Bachelor of Science, Field Honors in Sociology Criminology Emphasis; Cheyenne Loomis, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Matney, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Michael McGrady, Bachelor of Social Work; Melissa Ann McKinney, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Hannah Peck, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Aubrie Shyann Peyton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Timmy Wayne Poe, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Shauntina Reed, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Brandon L. Roberts, Bachelor of Science; Jocelyn Paige Scott, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Bethany D. Sisk, Bachelor of Science; Robert Lee Snidow, III, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Grace Stauffer, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Mary Margaret Taylor, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Andrew Trimble, Bachelor of Science; Andrea Dawn Webb, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Zachary Evan White, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Kameron Whittaker, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude
ROCK: Elizabeth Virginia Elaine Martin, Regents Bachelor of Arts
SINKS GROVE: Lisa Gail Coburn, Bachelor of Science, Field Honors in Communication Arts — Theatre
SPANISHBURG: Brittany Vaught, Bachelor of Science
OUT-OF-STATE
FALLS MILLS, VIRGINIA: Katherine Franklin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
NARROWS, VIRGINIA: Gavin Jackson Pruett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude
PEARISBURG, VIRGINIA: Noah Holland Clark, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude;
Maggie Garris Guynn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
