The Princeton Public Library released their December calendar that includes the special Christmas events throughout the month and their holiday hours.
On December 1 at 5 p.m., they will host an event called Gnornament where people can come and make their own pine cone gnome ornament.
December 3 at 12 p.m. will be adult crafts, and they will be making home-made Christmas cards.
December 5 at 4:30 p.m. will be another ornament decorating event where they are made from shimmery thumb tacks, and on this day and December 19 at 1 p.m., the library will host Tech Time in order to assist people on using their devices.
People will be able to go and participate in making small winter scenes in jars on December 6 at 4 p.m.
They will be showing “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 5 p.m. on December 8.
On December 10 at 12 p.m., Coffee and Book Chats will be hosted to discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
The Chess Club will meet on December 13 at 6 p.m. where people can learn or just go to play.
On December 14 at 11 a.m., they will host the Life Lessons Book Club, which meets once a month, to discuss “The Maid” by Nita Prose.
They will be showing “The Polar Express” on December 16 at 11 a.m., and they will have snacks and coloring pages available.
On December 27 through January 3, the library will be doing a deal where any overdue books will have fines forgiven as an incentive to get them returned.
“The Friends of the Library Used Book Sale” will be in the library coffee shop area on December 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also on December 12, the library will host “Bedtime Stories” for children at 5 p.m.
The PPL Teen Art Club will be December 15 at 5 p.m. where teens ages 11 through 18 can practice several different art styles and make tree ornaments.
On December 22 at 5 p.m., the library will host it’s fifth in-person Dungeons and Dragons gaming session.
On December 29 at 6 p.m., Mindful Meditation will be hosted to show people good breathing and mindfulness exercises.
A weekly event for kids will be hosted every Friday at 11 a.m. called Bookbugs Story Time and Craft where they will be read to then given a craft to complete.
The library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For the holidays, they will be closing at 1:30 on December 16, and closed December 24 through 26, December 31 and January 16
For more information, contact them at 304-487-5045.
