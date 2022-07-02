GLENVILLE — Princeton native Jared Bishop, a Glenville State University Department of Land Resources student recently received the EnerGIS scholarship. The scholarship is available to students in the Appalachian Region who are enrolled in a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) program and are actively working on research projects that utilize GIS software.
“I have utilized GIS software extensively for the research project I am conducting through the University’s Honors Program. Using existing data from state government organizations such as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, I have generated maps that display the topography, hydrology, and historical land use of my four-county study area,” he said. “I have also used this software to show water sample locations and my initial findings within the three watersheds the project focuses on.”
As a requirement of the scholarship, Bishop will give a brief presentation at the EnerGIS Conference in late September. The conference is scheduled to take place in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. He hopes to have the mapping portion of the project done by the end of August. Outside of his research through the University, Bishop has utilized GIS software for personal projects like mapping his family’s farm as well as wild and native trout streams throughout West Virginia.
