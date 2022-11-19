Lincolnshire Park.jpg

Marie Butler Award went to Joe Pye and Debby Maxfield for their picture Lincolnshire Park.

The Princeton Camera Club recently held their annual community-wide photography competition during Princeton’s Autumn Fest.

According to Tim Single, “Participation was down somewhat compared with recent years but we were happy with the entries this year considering Covid-19 and all the events we had to cancel in the last couple years. We’re hopeful next year we’ll see a big rebound.”

Results and sponsors are as follows:

Sponsor: Princeton Camera Club

Best of Show — Color: “Streaming” by William Brezinski

Best of Show — Black & White “Girl With Dried Rose” by Lauri Bowling

Best First-Time Entry “Sound of the Sun” by Hailey Keatley

Sponsor: Associated Photography

Best Color/Sepia “The Visitor” by Debby Maxfield

Best Black & White “Retiring to the Shadows” by Tim Swingle

Best Digital Composite “Harvest Wreath” by Ruth Sturgill

Best Youth “Simba” by Arlynn Dreyer

Sponsor: Mercer County General Public

People’s Choice Award went to “Simba” by Arlynn Dreyer

The Virginia Campbell Award in the category Best Flower/Plantlife was won by “Golden Delight” by Ed Oxley

Sponsor: Shrewsbury’s Photography

Best Scenic “Dismal Creek Falls” by Lauri Bowling

Sponsor: Through My Lens

Youth Grades 1-8 winner was “Simba”Arlynn Dreyer

Youth Grades 9-12 winner was “Perfect Word” by Anthony Bright

