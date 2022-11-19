The Princeton Camera Club recently held their annual community-wide photography competition during Princeton’s Autumn Fest.
According to Tim Single, “Participation was down somewhat compared with recent years but we were happy with the entries this year considering Covid-19 and all the events we had to cancel in the last couple years. We’re hopeful next year we’ll see a big rebound.”
Results and sponsors are as follows:
Sponsor: Princeton Camera Club
Best of Show — Color: “Streaming” by William Brezinski
Best of Show — Black & White “Girl With Dried Rose” by Lauri Bowling
Best First-Time Entry “Sound of the Sun” by Hailey Keatley
Marie Butler Award went to Joe Pye and Debby Maxfield for their picture Lincolnshire Park
Sponsor: Associated Photography
Best Color/Sepia “The Visitor” by Debby Maxfield
Best Black & White “Retiring to the Shadows” by Tim Swingle
Best Digital Composite “Harvest Wreath” by Ruth Sturgill
Best Youth “Simba” by Arlynn Dreyer
Sponsor: Mercer County General Public
People’s Choice Award went to “Simba” by Arlynn Dreyer
The Virginia Campbell Award in the category Best Flower/Plantlife was won by “Golden Delight” by Ed Oxley
Sponsor: Shrewsbury’s Photography
Best Scenic “Dismal Creek Falls” by Lauri Bowling
Sponsor: Through My Lens
Youth Grades 1-8 winner was “Simba”Arlynn Dreyer
Youth Grades 9-12 winner was “Perfect Word” by Anthony Bright
