BLUEFIELD — Leif Young is a 6th-grade student at Mercer Christian Academy. He plays basketball, baseball and his favorite subjects are math and science. But there is something not so atypical about this middle-schooler: this year he earned the honor of 3rd chair violinist for the West Virginia Middle School All-State Orchestral.
Young has been playing the violin since he was seven years old. His grandparents played string instruments. His grandfather played the mandolin and he said he was watching a video of his grandfather performing one day and he saw someone playing a fiddle in the background and he wanted to try it. However, he was not a big fan of bluegrass music, so he began classical violin.
"I was not really sure what it would be like but I was really excited," Young said. "The first time I held a violin it was to test and see what size I would need because there are different sizes of violins. It felt so odd and then he started explaining to me all the different parts of the violin and I was amazed by how the different parts make one sound."
According to Young, the first thing you learn when picking up a violin is how to hold the violin and bow in the proper way. He began with his mother, Stephanie Young, teaching him using the Suzuki method. The first song he learned was Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.
"I did not know how to read music yet, so my mom would tell me the notes and give me a second to play the note," Leif Young said. "It took me about a month to learn twinkle twinkle little star. I would not have made it that far without my mom."
Stephanie Young said that her son has always been musically inclined. She plays piano but had never played string instruments. She chose the Suzuki method on a recommendation from one of Leif's teachers, Kevin Matheson.
"The lesson principle is that the parent learns with the child, so they do not learn to read music in the beginning," Stephanie Young said. "They start learning to read music after about six months but in the beginning, I would sing the notes to him and he picked it up very quickly. Their principle is that a lot of violinists learn just scales, the Suzuki method teaches it through a song, so you learn the same things, but you learn to play songs at the same time."
One of Leif's teachers, Kevin Matheson has his own orchestra in Wytheville where Leif is the principal second violinist. At school, Alandra Hinkle teaches Leif piano and choir. She agreed to be his sponsor for the all-state orchestra.
"It was hard for Leif to even be able to audition for All-State because in the more populous areas of the state there are strings programs in the schools that start in elementary school, so most of the teachers who teach in public school are members of WVMEA and you have to be a member to sponsor a child to audition for All-State," Stephanie Young explained. "Leif's choir teacher Alandra Hinkle agreed to sponsor Leif because she teaches him piano and he is in her choir. Mikyla called WVMEA to let him know that he does play in an orchestra and she orchestrated the whole thing to help him be able to audition for All-State."
Mikylah Myers is a Professor of Violin and Assistant Dean of Student Artistic Achievement West Virginia University. This connection happened when Leif was asked to play for WVU President Gordon Gee when he visited McDowell County.
"I played a solo for him," Leif Young said. "One of the people who works for him noticed me and realized I was good and he called Mikylah Myers."
"Some people who worked in President Gee's office came and talked to Leif because one of the guys who was with him knew a little bit about music and knew he was advanced for his age," Stephanie Young said. "He called the violin professor and she called us and invited us to come up and meet her. We met her and she gave Leif a free lesson and that was about two years ago. She told us about the All-State Orchestra then and gave us some hints to take back to Kevin, like three-octave scales that he should be doing to push him further."
After nearly five years of practice and development in the violin, Leif Young auditioned for the All-State Orchestra. Stephanie said that Alandra, his piano teacher sent in the qualifications in November 2019. The Orchestra provides a scale that the children will have to play at their audition and excerpts from pieces the orchestra will play together.
"Kevin's orchestra is a little bit more classical but most of the pieces in All-State are still classical, but it is a little more fun," Leif Young said. "Instead of being Orchestra number two, opus 12, it is Arachnids Lair which is cool and a little bit fun."
He auditioned on January 11, 2020 in Bridgeport, W.Va., though the concert will be in Charleston, W.Va. There were about 64 children who auditions and 32 made it; Leif came in third of that 32.
"I was really nervous," Leif Young said. "I practiced the pieces a few times before I went in. I got to the door and all of a sudden I was not nervous anymore, I was just ready to go. Then you go into the room and there is one judge in there. I started playing my pieces for her, I have my pieces synced to my iPad and she was surprised. I was a little nervous before I started playing but I was like, I have been practicing this for three months, it is just easy now."
When the family got word that Leif had not only been accepted but won the third chair, the family was excited. Stephanie young said that is was a relief because of all the work and travel that went into this audition. The performance will be March 7, 2020.
"We won't play with each other until three days before the performance and we will spend all day those three days rehearsing and getting ready for it," Leif Young said. "In the meantime, I will be practicing the songs so that I can master them before I get there. I am really excited. I have practiced a lot and I am really excited to see what it sounds like when we come together to play it."
"It was so exciting because I love music and to see him love it as well and watch him progress and accomplish the things that he has accomplished, it is just really exciting for the whole family," Stephanie Young said.
Leif Young said that he has not thought much about his college plans, he is only eleven years old after all. But, he wants to get a degree in science and music. He also wants to teach the violin. His eventual goal with violin is to be able to play at Carnegie Hall.
"When I am playing songs I really enjoy I totally forget where I am and just get into the song," Leif Young said. "One of the songs I am playing is La Folia by Angelo Ferreri and it is a really beautiful piece and when I play it I get really into it because I love it so much."
