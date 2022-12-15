PRINCETON – The Postal Service honored Princeton Letter Carrier Paul Felger as a Postmaster General Hero for his actions aiding a customer. The presentation took place at the Princeton Post Office, 1000 Mercer St., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
While delivering his route earlier this year, Felger noticed a customer who seemed to be in distress. Felger stopped to assist the customer who said he thought he might be having a heart attack. Felger called emergency services and stayed with the customer until help arrived.
“Paul is a terrific person and excellent employee”, said Postmaster Tyler Jackson. “We are so proud of him and know he is willing to help any of his customers.”
Kentucky-West Virginia Manager, Post Office Operations Thomas Buzzo will join Jackson to present the award.
The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job. One of the goals of Delivering for America, the Postmaster General’s 10-year Plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence, is recognizing the women and men of the Postal Service who live, work, and serve in every American community. They represent the postal brand with every customer interaction through constant dedication to the mission of universal service. Their commitment ensures the Postal Service delivery platform and services are always a trusted, visible, and valued part of America’s social and economic infrastructure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.