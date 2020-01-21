Have you ever been so sick that even watching television is exhausting? Well, my dear readers, that has been my situation this week.
I haven’t been feeling well since around Christmastime. I’ve been tired and sniffly. At first, I blamed it on the chaotic weather patterns we’ve been having and pushed through. However, everything escalated this week and I ended up having to leave work to go to urgent care. They did a flu test, which came back negative and they could not diagnose me. They sent me home with medication for nausea.
The next morning I woke up and my neck was completely locked. It was excruciating to turn my head, or really even move. I finally got an appointment with my primary care physician yesterday and was diagnosed with a severe sinus infection and a flare-up of mononucleosis.
Now, having a flare-up of mono at my age is kind of embarrassing, but I decided to be honest here so that you can comprehend how sick I have been. I caught it years ago and I kept telling doctors this week, as they rattled off symptoms and I said yes to each and every symptom, that the only thing I could compare this to was mono, especially with my neck locking up. I am no doctor and I had forgotten that it could resurface years later, but I recognized the symptoms.
As a result, I have spent this week laying down. Too weak to hold up a book, too tired to keep my eyes open to watch television. I have been sleeping a lot. To look on the bright side of things, the fever dreams have been interesting, to say the least.
In one, my celebrity crush, Harry Styles found me at a music festival to tell me he was in love with me. However, every time he would come to talk to me, he would run off giggling, leaving me to believe it was all a joke. The end to that dream was him running up and telling me his Instagram username and telling me to message him, before running off again. I remember yelling at him that he was a global superstar, of course, I was already following him on Instagram and his direct messages aren’t open. Please let me catch a break, dream Harry Styles!
In many others, my dog, Zooey and I were trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world. These dreams always stress me out because it is hard to keep her safe while also fighting off zombies. Once again, give me a break, subconscious!
Another dream had me living in one of my all-time favorite video games, The Sims. Judge me if you like, but it is entertaining. However, the entire thing is a simulation, where you play as a character and can make them do nearly anything you want. I was one of the characters and therefore controlled by whoever was playing the game. With conspiracy theories abounding about how likely it is that our own universe is a simulation, that one scared me. You know, this might be the cold medicine talking. Let’s move on.
When I wasn’t sleeping this week, I’ve been lying flat on my back, icing and heating my neck. How can I entertain myself when I am not sleeping? The answer, podcasts.
I’ve been an avid podcast listener for years. The first one that got me hooked was Serial, from NPR. It is possibly the most famous one. Since the premiere of Serial, the podcast world has blown up. In fact, according to a December 2019 study from Podcast Insights, there are over 800,000 podcast shows and over 30 million episodes.
Podcasts are free to listen to, thanks to their advertisement breaks and they cover every topic you could ever imagine. Just one show, “Stuff You Should Know” covers countless topics. Another one I became a bit obsessed with a few years ago chronicles the tales of Hollywood. It is called, “You Must Remember This.” However, most of my favorites center around true crime and paranormal activity. There is an entire show about cults, another about serial killers...you get the point.
I think I’ve already mentioned this, but my best friend, Lexi Browning and I traveled hours to see one of our favorite podcasts, “My Favorite Murder” live in Cincinnati, Ohio last year. That podcast, among many others, has world tours and sold-out arenas.
So, this week I have spent a lot of time lying in bed, listening to and catching up on my favorite podcasts. The Apple podcast is free on your iPhone, but there are about fifty other applications you can download to listen to podcasts, mostly for free. I primarily use Spotify because it has all the music in the world and most podcasts. There is a monthly fee for this service.
I encourage you to try out listening to podcasts. When I am not sick, I listen to podcasts while cleaning my house, running errands, walking my dog, etc. I can be learning and entertained while also getting stuff done. Podcasts are essentially the new radio show, and I hope you give them a chance.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
