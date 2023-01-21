A low-fat, plant-based approach offers a new tool that many people with diabetes have found to be useful. Join Brenda Workman, a licensed Food for Life Instructor, at Craft Memorial Library on January 28 for an Introduction to How Foods Fight Diabetes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Brenda will review the latest science behind this approach, consider some simple ideas for getting started, sample four dishes, and explore useful resources.
This class has a $30 fee that must be paid by January 25, and registration is required.
The road to diabetes does not have to be a one-way street. There is reason for hope!
People who eat plant-based meals are less likely to ever develop diabetes, and for those who have diabetes, plant-based meals can help improve blood sugar levels and prevent complications.
These meals are affordable and can be quite delicious and satisfying.
This class will provide a short video about how foods can fight diabetes from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a presentation on plant-based tips for success and plant-based cooking demos with samples.
Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV. For more information, please call 304-325-3943 or visit our website.
