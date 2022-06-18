What is it about piercings and tattoos that make older generations think that having them makes you look unprofessional?
When I was younger, I was taught that it was not good to get tattoos and piercings where people would see them because it would make people less likely to hire you, but now that I’m older, the more I think about it, the less it makes sense to me.
All throughout my life, my personality and drive to succeed is what gave me my ability to be professional in a setting that required that type of demeanor not the way I looked.
Even now, I have several piercings, but I do not feel that it changes my ability to do my job or the quality of work I do. It affects me in no way at all really.
I have had my nose pierced since my senior year of high school which I graduated 10 of 156 in my class, and since then, I have gotten more piercings and have been more successful.
I graduated summa cum laude from Bluefield University and was able to secure a job right out of school, so I do not think my piercings hindered my ability in anyway.
I feel like the idea of not having them makes you look more professional is a bit outdated and is something that is definitely changing with the times.
As more millennials and generation z get older and into positions of authority, I feel we will see less criticism of appearances for potential employees or those already working because we have such different mindsets of baby boomers and generation x.
The part of this whole controversy that confuses me is where the stereotype of unprofessionalism due to tattoos and piercings came from because I know several people in the other generations with them.
I know back when boomers and generation x were growing up, it was a different time, there were a lot of judgements and expectations of ability and appearance, however, times are different and I think it’s time professionalism caught up with the now.
I feel that in order to be able to fairly hire people and have employees working for you, that you should allow some creative freedom and allow people to show themselves as they want to be seen. Even if that means they have lots of tattoos or piercings.
It should be more about the way you hold yourself, the quality of the work you do, and the qualifications for a position that you have rather than how you look.
However, I am not saying that people should not present themselves in a professional look such as blouses, dress pants, suits, and things like that, but I do think that is a more fair expectation of people.
I am generation z , and I know that I get judged by older people when they look at me because of my piecing, but it does not bother me because I like them. I also do not think the way I look gives people the right to make their assumptions about the type of person or employee I am.
As the Bible would say, love thy neighbor and it is not our place to judge others.
In today’s world, we should be embracing each others differences and admiring them rather than finding more reasons to create rifts between the older and younger generations.
It is important to allow individuality and support one another in the things that make them happy because we also never know what they are going through, so lets all remember to just be kind and not so judgmental on the appearance of others.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
