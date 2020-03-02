Last week, you read about a talented young violinist, Leif Young. He and his mother were a delight to interview and after a call from Leif's mom, Stephanie Young, I was inspired to write this column.
Leif has been invited to participate in a historic event at West Virginia University. The Violins of Hope collection is a collection of Holocaust-related string instruments. The instruments serve to educate and memorialize the lives of prisoners in concentration camps through concerts, exhibitions and other projects. Leif has been invited to play one of these violins at a concert. Since I'd already sent his story to print, I couldn't include that in the article, but it made me think about what a special and little-known exhibit the Violins of Hope is.
This inspired me to do a little research on the collection. During my research, my memory jogged a story of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I once had. While I was studying abroad in Europe, I had the opportunity to visit Amsterdam in The Netherlands. The two places on the top of my list to visit were the Vincent Van Gogh Museum and the Anne Frank House. The museum had closed by the time we got to our hotel from the airport, but we still had time to visit The Anne Frank House.
If you're unfamiliar, The Anne Frank House is a writer's house and biographical museum dedicated to Jewish World War II, wartime diarist Anne Frank. I think most of us have read her diary. If not, I highly recommend it. For some context, if you do not know the story, according to the museum's website, "On 6 July 1942, the Frank family went into hiding in the building at Prinsengracht 263. The building housed Otto Frank’s business. Later, they were joined by the Van Pels family and Fritz Pfeffer. The building consisted of two parts: the main house and the annex. The eight people hid on the top floors of the annex. When Otto Frank was the only one to return from Auschwitz in June 1945, the annex was empty and barren. In 1960, the Anne Frank House opened its doors as a museum, but at Otto’s request, the annex stayed empty."
Three friends and I split off from the rest of the group to go to the house. After a very turbulent plane ride over the Swiss Alps, sitting in the cab on the way from the hotel, I did everything I could to see everything zipping past as our driver made his way through the traffic. He did not speak much English, but when he dropped us off in the middle of a busy street with a canal running through it, I was sure he had not understood where we'd wanted to go. I looked at the surrounding buildings and none matched the description I'd read in Anne's diary. He insisted we were there and drove away. We stepped into the nearest pub and asked for directions. I remember this interaction so specifically because the people were so nice. In fact, the cab driver was the only Amsterdammer who was not overwhelmingly nice to us. The bartender and the patrons chatted with us in the warm little pub. They even offered to buy us a pint, but we had much more important plans. They pointed us across the canal where I could now see there was a cluster of people. We thanked them for their help and found a bridge to cross the canal.
We bought our tickets and stood in line for at least an hour. We'd just come from a warm and sunny Italy and it was much colder in Amsterdam. We took turns holding our spot in line in the shade, while one of us stood in the sun to warm up. I still smile thinking about all the fun I had with those girls that day. We were jetlagged and freezing, but we were happy, and our lives were about to change...well at least I know mine was.
The tour of The Anne Frank House starts before you realize it. We hadn't recognized the house because the museum has been built around the original structure. Before I knew it, we were climbing the stairs to the secret annex. A somber tone took over our tour group as we approached the bookcase that hid the Frank family from the Nazis. After walking through that hidden door, I was overcome with just how cramped it was. The ceilings were low and the walls tight. Quotes from Anne's diary line the walls, reminding the visitor exactly what happened here. Tears rolled down my face when I saw Anne's little drawings and postcards, still glued to the wall and preserved behind glass. I cried more when I turned a corner to see a life-size photo of Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father and the only member of the family to survive the Holocaust. The portrait is a profile image of Otto visiting the house after the Holocaust. He looks grief-stricken but somber. He's not crying, but you can see the pain etched into his face.
Before I knew it, we were descending a different set of stairs and we were out of the annex, but the tour was not over. One room is entirely dedicated to showcasing Anne's original diary. I spent far too long staring in wonderment at this piece of history. I hadn't known, but it was not just one diary, she filled, if I recall correctly, three books and some extra pages with her thoughts and feelings while in hiding.
The museum has one special section that stands out to me. A large projection plays a loop of interviews with people who knew Anne Frank personally. In this room, you can type out what visiting the museum meant to you. I remember sneaking my phone out to take a photo of what I wrote (photos are not allowed in the museum). I remember writing what I wrote in my own journal that night at the hotel. But, that journal is in a box at my home and maybe it is best kept unpublished. We were told that all of the entries were being made into a book or would be available online. This was in 2015 and five years later I can't find any trace of it on the internet, but I have my memories.
I bought some postcards and a copy of the book, "Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl." While we were waiting for everyone to catch up (I was not the only one who had cried), we sat in a lobby of sorts. Just then, my phone started ringing. I picked up, scared I would be scolded by the employees, but we were nowhere near the artifacts at this point. It was my mother and grandmother video-chatting me from across the globe. Miraculously, the connection was good enough to get to share a live video of at least the lobby and some signage around. I'm so glad they called then and I got to share a little bit of the experience. They could tell I'd been crying and assured me that they would have cried too.
We did a little bit more sight-seeing around the city and headed back to the hotel. We had fun, but that somber feeling stayed with me. I remember looking at my reflection as I brushed my teeth in the hotel bathroom that night and something about me looked a little different. I'd spent so much time on this trip experiencing amazing history, walking the same streets Michelangelo walked, seeing my favorite paintings and sculptures with my own eyes, feasting my eyes on the beauty of Tuscany on a summer day, feasting in a traditional way on amazing food, but this experience had truly changed something in me. The whole trip changed me. Before the trip, I was still very shy. It made me the journalist I am today to travel to foreign countries with fourteen strangers who became like family to me.
I am struggling to find the words to describe what exactly changed in me after visiting The Anne Frank House. It did not change my career path or my goals in life. But to experience a history I thought I'd known so well from the book, firsthand and to find that it was so much worse than I had imagined made me question my perception of a lot of stories and places. Maybe that's the change, a different perspective, and perception. We can all afford to step back and look at things from a different perspective every now and then, but visiting The Anne Frank House made it a regular practice for me.
