Do you ever find yourself at a dinner party or a small get-together that is calming down, and you’re doing all you can to figure out the best time to pack up and head out?
I found that for me, I am one to leave earlier than most people.
For parties that start later around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., I feel that the appropriate time for me to leave is usually around 9:30 p.m. and at the latest, 10 p.m.
I have had things like that at my house, and I have noticed that many people don’t know when to leave, and I don’t mean in the way that I just want them to leave or anything like that.
What I mean is I feel people have no idea how to properly judge a good moment to leave without feeling like they are being rude by leaving early or just having no idea how to say goodbye and leave.
I am very much a person who likes to be in bed early, so I have no issue finding a way to make my exit; however, that is not the case for everybody.
Even when I was in college, I was always the one who would leave parties early, though those were a little later than the type of parties I go to now, but I would hear about them the next day lasting until four in the morning.
I cannot fathom trying to stay up that late just to party.
What I noticed in college was that people would base a lot of their personalities on how long they would be at parties and how long they could spend a night out.
I always thought that was weird because at some point, I’m sure the hosts want to go to bed, so I think its just rude to be there that late when it reaches a certain time.
I’ve had friends have parties like that, and they would talk about it the next morning.
There was one person who never wanted to leave, and this person did this at every party my friend had at their apartment.
They would literally spend the night on their couch because they didn’t want to leave.
At some point during the night, when the person wouldn’t take the hints to leave, my friend would just leave them in the living room, lock her door, and go to bed.
I think what people who do that don’t understand is that just because someone welcomes you into their home for a good time doesn’t mean they want you there all night.
There are only certain times when it is acceptable to spend the night at someone’s home.
Those times include when it was already planned that you would be staying and sleeping arrangements are in place, when maybe you’ve had too much to drink to drive safely and don’t have another option to get home, or if it is an accident and you and your friends fall asleep watching a movie or something.
However, it is never OK for you to invite yourself to sleep at someone else’s home, especially if they have been dropping hints trying to get you to leave or your friends were leaving and the host was subtly pushing for you to leave with them.
Being this person is not cool, and I hope other people around my age that are still in college doing this at parties find that realization.
Nine out of 10 times there comes a moment in time where you need to exit and accept that the party is over.
I think the important message for people to remember is that you don’t have to be the person who stays out all night to be the life of the party, and most times, people don’t appreciate that type of guest.
Be a good party guest and leave at an appropriate time.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
